Fri Mar 17, 2017

St. Patrick's Day

People watch the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
People dressed in green outfits pose for a picture during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A man with his face painted with the Irish flag watches the St Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A participant is seen during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walks with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A woman wearing shamrock socks is seen during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A float is seen during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
New York City Correction officer Joseph Santos carries the Irish flag as he marches in the St Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A paradegoer wearing a green clover suit poses for a picture during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Children watch the St. Patrick's day parade from a window in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A woman watches the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A paradegoer adjusts a pin on the sash of her friend during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) and New York City Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill march in the St Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A participant waves during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A float is seen during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A woman watches the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A woman watches the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Irish Guards wear shamrock on their caps to mark St Patrick's Day at their barracks in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Participants on sheeps are seen during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A man smokes a cigarette during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A woman watches the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo poses for a picture with the Cardinal of St. Patrick's Cathedral Timothy Dolan, and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A man walks past a decorated shop front during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Racegoers at the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A police officer stands next to the American flag during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
