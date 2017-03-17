St. Patrick's Day
People watch the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People dressed in green outfits pose for a picture during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man with his face painted with the Irish flag watches the St Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A participant is seen during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walks with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman wearing shamrock socks is seen during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A float is seen during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
New York City Correction officer Joseph Santos carries the Irish flag as he marches in the St Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A paradegoer wearing a green clover suit poses for a picture during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Children watch the St. Patrick's day parade from a window in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman watches the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A paradegoer adjusts a pin on the sash of her friend during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Joe Penney
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) and New York City Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill march in the St Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A participant waves during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A float is seen during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman watches the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman watches the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Irish Guards wear shamrock on their caps to mark St Patrick's Day at their barracks in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Participants on sheeps are seen during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man smokes a cigarette during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman watches the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo poses for a picture with the Cardinal of St. Patrick's Cathedral Timothy Dolan, and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man walks past a decorated shop front during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Racegoers at the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
A police officer stands next to the American flag during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Next Slideshows
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes...
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.