Stadium tributes to Chapecoense soccer team
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team pay tribute to Chapecoense's players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Atletico Nacional soccer club hold candles as they pay tribute to the players of Chapecoense in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Youth players of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Players of Chapecoense that didn't travel to Colombia pay tribute to teammates at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Atletico Nacional soccer club pay tribute to Chapecoense in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A flower is seen as fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The jersey of player Guilher Gimenez of Chapecoense is pictured at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Atletico Nacional soccer club pay tribute to Chapecoense in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A cross is pictured over a flag of Chapecoense atop an altar prepared for a tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A young fan of Chapecoense reacts at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Atletico Nacional soccer club hold candles as they pay tribute to Chapecoense in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Atletico Nacional soccer club hold candles as they pay tribute in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Leandro Bastos of Chapecoense's under-15 soccer team sits inside the team's locker room at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
