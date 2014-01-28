Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 28, 2014 | 12:00pm EST

Stalin's coastal retreat

<p>A general view of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. Stalin&rsquo;s Villa, or Dacha, was constructed in 1937. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A general view of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. Stalin’s Villa, or Dacha, was constructed in 1937. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A general view of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. Stalin’s Villa, or Dacha, was constructed in 1937. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
1 / 11
<p>Visitors visit the billiard room of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Visitors visit the billiard room of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Visitors visit the billiard room of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
2 / 11
<p>The wax figure of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin is seen in a cinema hall at Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

The wax figure of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin is seen in a cinema hall at Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

The wax figure of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin is seen in a cinema hall at Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
3 / 11
<p>A signboard of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin&rsquo;s Villa is seen in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A signboard of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa is seen in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A signboard of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa is seen in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
4 / 11
<p>A view of the boardroom of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A view of the boardroom of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A view of the boardroom of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
5 / 11
<p>The wax figure of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin is seen in a cinema hall at Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

The wax figure of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin is seen in a cinema hall at Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

The wax figure of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin is seen in a cinema hall at Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
6 / 11
<p>Visitor looks on inside a cinema hall of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Visitor looks on inside a cinema hall of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Visitor looks on inside a cinema hall of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
7 / 11
<p>People visit the pool of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin at Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

People visit the pool of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin at Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

People visit the pool of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin at Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
8 / 11
<p>People leave a room that houses Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's chess set at Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

People leave a room that houses Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's chess set at Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

People leave a room that houses Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's chess set at Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
9 / 11
<p>The signboard of the restaurant "Stalinskaya dacha" is seen inside the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

The signboard of the restaurant "Stalinskaya dacha" is seen inside the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

The signboard of the restaurant "Stalinskaya dacha" is seen inside the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
10 / 11
<p>A general view of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A general view of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A general view of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Manila slum demolished

Manila slum demolished

Next Slideshows

Manila slum demolished

Manila slum demolished

Police and squatters clash over the demolition of a settlement in suburban Quezon city, Philippines.

Jan 28 2014
The

The "starving" city of Homs

The United States demands that Syria allow aid into the besieged city of Homs.

Jan 28 2014
Civil war looms in South Sudan

Civil war looms in South Sudan

Despite ceasefire deals and negotiations, the threat of civil war still looms in the world's newest state.

Jan 27 2014
Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Highlights from the Grammy Awards.

Jan 27 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast