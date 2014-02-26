Edition:
Stampede in Crimea

<p>Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Injured men receive medical treatment after they were injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in clashes during rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian man walks after being injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Pro-Russian activists gather to form local public guard to oppose pro-EU groups in Simferopol in Crimea, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>People attend rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>People attend a rally organized mainly by ethnic Russians near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>A man holds a flag of Crimea during a rally organized mainly by ethnic Russians near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. The banner reads, "Bandera gang off". REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Crimean Tatars hold a rally near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Pro-Russian activists gather to form local public guards to oppose pro-EU groups in Simferopol in Crimea, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Pro-Russian activists gather to form local public guards, to oppose pro-EU groups, in Simferopol in Crimea, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Pro-Russian activists stand near a table to join local public guards, to oppose pro-EU groups, in Simferopol in Crimea, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

