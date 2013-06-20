Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 20, 2013 | 2:05pm EDT

Stampede over Beckham

<p>A policeman climbs on the fence as David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A policeman climbs on the fence as David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A policeman climbs on the fence as David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
1 / 10
<p>David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
2 / 10
<p>David Beckham try to break into a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

David Beckham try to break into a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

David Beckham try to break into a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
3 / 10
<p>David Beckham (obscured) arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

David Beckham (obscured) arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

David Beckham (obscured) arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
4 / 10
<p>Fans push towards policemen as they take pictures and videos of David Beckham upon his arrival at Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Fans push towards policemen as they take pictures and videos of David Beckham upon his arrival at Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Fans push towards policemen as they take pictures and videos of David Beckham upon his arrival at Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 10
<p>A policewoman is treated for injuries after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A policewoman is treated for injuries after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A policewoman is treated for injuries after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 10
<p>Policemen try to stop photographs from being taken after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Policemen try to stop photographs from being taken after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Policemen try to stop photographs from being taken after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
7 / 10
<p>An injured policewoman is rushed into an ambulance after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured policewoman is rushed into an ambulance after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

An injured policewoman is rushed into an ambulance after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 10
<p>A police officer, who is injured, is seen lying down after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A police officer, who is injured, is seen lying down after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A police officer, who is injured, is seen lying down after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
9 / 10
<p>David Beckham wait for him to enter a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

David Beckham wait for him to enter a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

David Beckham wait for him to enter a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
James Gandolfini: 1961-2013

James Gandolfini: 1961-2013

Next Slideshows

James Gandolfini: 1961-2013

James Gandolfini: 1961-2013

Actor James Gandolfini, who played the mob boss Tony Soprano in the TV series "The Sopranos", died while on vacation in Rome at the age of 51.

Jun 20 2013
Profile: Kanye West

Profile: Kanye West

Kanye West is back in the spotlight with the birth of his child and the "Yeezus" album release.

Jun 19 2013
Miss USA crowned

Miss USA crowned

Miss Connecticut Erin Brady is crowned Miss USA.

Jun 17 2013
Daytime Emmy Awards

Daytime Emmy Awards

The best of the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Jun 17 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast