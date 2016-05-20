Standing up for LGBT rights
A sign protesting a recent North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access is seen in the bathroom stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durham, North Carolina May 3, 2016. Across the country, state legislatures are considering bills that...more
Bruce Springsteen canceled a show in North Carolina in response to a state law forcing transgender individuals to use bathrooms of the gender they were assigned at birth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The U.S. Justice Department has sued North Carolina over the state's bathroom bill, asking a federal district court to declare that the state is violating the 1964 Civil Rights Act. "The entire Obama administration wants you to know that we see you;...more
A protester carries a toilet seat mocking North Carlina's Republican politicians who passed and approved the state's so-called "bathroom law" during a demonstration outside the state legislature in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 16, 2016....more
Ringo Starr canceled a show in North Carolina to protest the state's new law. "I'm sorry to disappoint my fans in the area, but we need to take a stand against this hatred," the former drummer for The Beatles said in a statement. "Spread peace and...more
The band Maroon 5 is cancelling concerts planned in North Carolina. "This was a difficult decision for us to make as a band," the American pop rock group said on its website. "We don�t want to penalize our fans in North Carolina by not performing for...more
Rock band Pearl Jam canceled April shows in North Carolina over the bathroom law. "The HB2 law that was recently passed is a despicable piece of legislation that encourages discrimination against an entire group of American citizens," Pearl Jam said...more
Canadian singer Bryan Adams canceled a show in Mississippi in April to protest a law allowing citizens to cite religion when denying services to same-sex couples and dictating employee dress codes, grooming and bathroom access. REUTERS/Mike Ridewood
Singer Cyndi Lauper said she would donate the profits of her June show in Raleigh to efforts to repeal the bathroom law. REUTERS/Neil Hall
PayPal cancelled plans to open a global operations center in North Carolina after the state�s legislature passed a law requiring individuals to use locker rooms or bathrooms in public facilities that match the gender assigned to them at birth, rather...more
Performance group Cirque du Soleil said in April it was canceling shows in North Carolina, saying in an online statement that "the new HB2 legislation passed in North Carolina is an important regression to ensuring human rights for all ... Cirque du...more
The shadow of a protest leader is cast on a banner mocking North Carlina's Republican governor Par McCrory, who signed the state's so-called HB2 "bathroom law", during a demonstration outside the state legislature in Raleigh, North Carolina on May...more
Deutsche Bank halted plans to create 250 new jobs at its Cary, North Carolina, location after the state's passing of the controversial locker room and bathroom law. CEO John Cryan said Germany's largest lender took its "commitment to building...more
Violinist Itzhak Perlman cancelled a planned performance with the North Carolina Symphony on May 18, saying in an interview with NPR that he first decided to go ahead with the performance, opting to donate his fee to Equality North Carolina and put a...more
Musician Jimmy Buffet, who had two North Carolina shows planned in Raleigh and Charlotte in April, called North Carolina's bathroom bill "another stupid law, based on stupid assumptions" in a post on his website. Buffet said he would play the shows,...more
Protesters march to show their opposition against what they called 'Hate Bill 2,' which they urged lawmakers to repeal as legislators convened for a short session in Raleigh, North Carolina April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Marti Maguire
Filmmaker Michael Moore said on Twitter that he asked the distributor of his latest film "Where to Invade Next" to withhold the film from theaters in North Carolina due to the bathroom law, "due to their bigoted law against LGBTQ people."...more
Republican Governor Nathan Deal of Georgia vetoed a bill that allowed religious groups to fire employees whose beliefs run counter to the organization. The bill also would have allowed religious schools to reject holding events for individuals whose...more
Musician Gregg Allman spoke out against bathroom bills in North Carolina and Mississippi, but said he would play a planned concert in North Carolina in April. "It's sad and infuriating that some, in 2016, are still working so hard to take the rights...more
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, vetoed a bill that would have allowed wedding officiators to refuse to marry gay couples if doing so would run counter to their religious beliefs. "Although couched as a 'religious freedom' bill, this...more
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed an anti-discrimination executive order to protect LGBT citizens. The Democrat's executive order rescinds one by his immediate predecessor, Republican Bobby Jindal. "The previous administration's executive...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Schoolgirl rescued from Boko Haram
A Nigerian teenager kidnapped by Boko Haram more than two years ago has been rescued, the first of more than 200 girls seized in a raid on their school.
France revolts against labor reform
Protesters clash with police across France against plans to loosen the country's protective labor law.
Anti-Maduro protests erupt in Venezuela
Opposition supporters and riot police clash during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.