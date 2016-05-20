Standing up for LGBT rights

Musician Jimmy Buffet, who had two North Carolina shows planned in Raleigh and Charlotte in April, called North Carolina's bathroom bill "another stupid law, based on stupid assumptions" in a post on his website. Buffet said he would play the shows, which were planned before the law was passed, but "as for the future of shows in North Carolina, it would definitely depend on whether that stupid law is repealed. That is up to the good people of North Carolina and there are many, and I am confident that they will see that the right thing will be done. As Forrest said, 'Stupid is as stupid does.'" REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

