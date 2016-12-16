Standing with Aleppo
A Turkish student cries during a protest to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo, Syria, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Demonstrators march with a banner during a protest against Iran's role in Aleppo, near the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An Israeli protester holds a sign during a demonstration to show solidarity with the citizens of Aleppo, Syria, outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman, holding a placard reading "We support the Syrian people", cries as she stands among other Bosnians during a protest in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo in Syria. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Palestinian boy attends a protest to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo, Syria, in Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israeli protesters hold signs during a demonstration to show solidarity with the citizens of Aleppo, Syria, outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli protester holds a sign during a demonstration to show solidarity with the citizens of Aleppo, Syria, outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Participants attend a rally in solidarity with the people of Aleppo and against Russia's support of the Syrian army and President Bashar al-Assad, in front of the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A protester holds a flower during a demonstration to show solidarity with the citizens of Aleppo, Syria, outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Russia's role in Aleppo, across the street from the Russian Embassy compound in Shaab, Kuwait. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
A Palestinian girl attends with her mother a protest to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo, Syria, in Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against Iran's role in Aleppo, in front of the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People gather during a protest to show solidarity with the residents of Aleppo and against Assad regime forces, in Casablanca. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Palestinian boy covered with ink gestures during a protest to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo, Syria, in Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People gather during a protest to show solidarity with the residents of Aleppo and against Assad regime forces, in Rabat. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators wave flags and shout slogans during a demonstration to show solidarity with the citizens of Aleppo, Syria, after Friday prayers in front of the Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man holds placard with caricatures of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo in...more
Turkish students hold bundles representing dead babies during a protest in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo in Syria. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A boy holds a crossed out image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during a protest against Russia's role in Aleppo, across the street from the Russian Embassy compound in Shaab, Kuwait. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
