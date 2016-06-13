Stanford's rape case
Paul Harrison holds a sign that reads: "Rape is rape", during the Wacky Walk portion of the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A hand-made sign referencing consent in relation to sexual assault lays on the ground at the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Protesters hold signs to raise awareness of sexual assault on campus in the wake of the national attention brought by the Stanford rape case at the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah...more
A plane flies over the Stanford stadium trailing a banner calling for the dismissal of the judge in the Stanford rape case prior to the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Activists deliver boxes of signed petitions to the California Commission on Judicial Performance calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California,...more
Activists hold signs calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Joanna Shell, a sexual assault survivor, speaks to members of the media during a delivery of petition to the California Commission on Judicial Performance calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing...more
Activists hold signs calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Michele Landis Dauber, a law professor at Stanford University, speaks to members of the media during a petition delivery calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San...more
Former Stanford student Brock Turner who was sentenced to six months in county jail for the sexual assault of an unconscious and intoxicated woman is shown in this Santa Clara County Sheriff's booking photo taken January 18, 2015. Santa Clara County...more
Former Stanford student Brock Turner who was sentenced to six months in county jail for the sexual assault of an unconscious and intoxicated woman in January 2015 is shown in this Santa Clara County Sheriff's booking photo released on June 7, 2016....more
Next Slideshows
Pride in the wake of Orlando
The LGBT community gathers for pride parades following the deadly mass shooting at an Orlando gay nightclub.
Children of North Korea
Growing up in the world's most reclusive state.
Food shortage protests in Venezuela
Tension is rising in Venezuela as a severe economic crisis fuels protests over chronic food shortages.
Remembering Muhammad Ali
Thousands gather for an interfaith service to remember boxing great Muhammad Ali.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.