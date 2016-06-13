Edition:
Stanford's rape case

Paul Harrison holds a sign that reads: "Rape is rape", during the Wacky Walk portion of the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A hand-made sign referencing consent in relation to sexual assault lays on the ground at the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Protesters hold signs to raise awareness of sexual assault on campus in the wake of the national attention brought by the Stanford rape case at the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A plane flies over the Stanford stadium trailing a banner calling for the dismissal of the judge in the Stanford rape case prior to the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Activists deliver boxes of signed petitions to the California Commission on Judicial Performance calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Activists hold signs calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Joanna Shell, a sexual assault survivor, speaks to members of the media during a delivery of petition to the California Commission on Judicial Performance calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Activists hold signs calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Michele Landis Dauber, a law professor at Stanford University, speaks to members of the media during a petition delivery calling for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky from the bench after his controversial sentencing in the Stanford rape case, in San Francisco, California, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Former Stanford student Brock Turner who was sentenced to six months in county jail for the sexual assault of an unconscious and intoxicated woman is shown in this Santa Clara County Sheriff's booking photo taken January 18, 2015. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Former Stanford student Brock Turner who was sentenced to six months in county jail for the sexual assault of an unconscious and intoxicated woman in January 2015 is shown in this Santa Clara County Sheriff's booking photo released on June 7, 2016. Courtesy Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
