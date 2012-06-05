Stanley Cup playoffs
New Jersey Devils' David Clarkson checks Los Angeles Kings' Alec Martinez during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Los Angeles Kings Jeff Carter celebrates scoring on New Jersey Devils goalie Martin Brodeur during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fans are bathed in red light as they cheer while the Los Angeles Kings and the New Jersey Devils take to the ice before Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New Jersey Devils goalie Martin Brodeur takes the puck from the net after Los Angeles Kings' Colin Fraser (not pictured) scored during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray...more
New Jersey Devils' Zach Parise's hockey cards lay in a urinal before game Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals between the Los Angeles Kings and the New Jersey Devils at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake more
Los Angeles Kings Dustin Penner (2nd R) loses control of the puck as he is checked by New Jersey Devils Adam Henrique (R) as Devils Bryce Salvador (C) checks Kings Jeff Carter (2nd L) in front of Devils goalie Martin Brodeur (L) during the first...more
A Los Angeles Kings fan walks outside the Staples Center before the Kings play the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Los Angeles Kings' Justin Williams checks New Jersey Devils' Zach Parise during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
New Jersey Devils fan Matt Franks carries a tinfoil replica of the Stanley Cup outside the Prudential Center before Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final between the Devils and the Los Angeles Kings in Newark, New Jersey, May 30, 2012. ...more
Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick and teammate Rob Scuderi (7) collide while defending against New Jersey Devils' Dainius Zubrus during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, May 30, 2012....more
A child wearing a hockey mask watches warm ups ahead of Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final between the Los Angeles Kings and the New Jersey Devils in Newark, New Jersey, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New Jersey Devils Martin Brodeur lays on the ice after Los Angeles Kings Jeff Carter scored during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. This picture is tinted red due to the spotlights turned...more
Los Angeles Kings' Jordan Nolan checks New Jersey Devils' Marek Zidlicky during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Los Angeles Kings players celebrate their defeat of the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New Jersey Devils' Zach Parise collides with Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Los Angeles Kings fan poses next to a statue of Wayne Gretzky before the Kings play the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Fans hold up a large U.S. flag as the Los Angeles Kings and the New Jersey Devils take to the ice before Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Los Angeles Kings Justin Williams takes control of the puck as New Jersey Devils Bryce Salvador (2nd R) checks Kings Anze Kopitar (L) in front of Devils goalie Martin Brodeur (2nd L) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey...more
Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar scores on New Jersey Devils goalie Martin Brodeur as Devils' Dainius Zubrus tries to cover the play during overtime in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray...more
New Jersey Devils goalie Martin Brodeur lets in a goal by Los Angeles Kings' Jeff Carter during the third period during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
New Jersey Devils' Patrik Elias reacts after colliding with Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar (11) scores on New Jersey Devils goalie Martin Brodeur in overtime to win Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New Jersey Devils head coach Peter DeBoer (bottom C) speaks to his team during a practice session before Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Devils and the Los Angeles Kings in Newark, New Jersey, June 1, 2012. Game 2 of the Stanley Cup...more
New Jersey Devils goalie Martin Brodeur makes a save as Devils Bryce Salvador checks Los Angeles Kings Jarret Stoll during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The puck goes past Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick on a tip-in by New Jersey Devils center Ryan Carter (not pictured) during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bruce...more
