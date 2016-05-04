Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 4, 2016 | 11:10am EDT

Star Wars in real life

Darth Mykolaiovych Vader (L), who is dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he speaks to people dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca (R) and a Stormtrooper in a cafe in Odessa, Ukraine, December 3, 2015. Darth Vader was bent on galactic domination, but his Ukrainian namesake enjoys more mundane pursuits: local politics, walking the family dog and a spot of embroidery. The Ukrainian citizen, who has changed his name to Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, ran for the post of local mayor in October, his political backers dressed as Stormtroopers. In his trademark black outfit, he is a regular sight around Odessa, a major port city on southern Ukraine's Black Sea coast. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Darth Mykolaiovych Vader (L), who is dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he speaks to people dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca (R) and a Stormtrooper in a cafe in Odessa, Ukraine, December 3, 2015. Darth...more

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader (L), who is dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he speaks to people dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca (R) and a Stormtrooper in a cafe in Odessa, Ukraine, December 3, 2015. Darth Vader was bent on galactic domination, but his Ukrainian namesake enjoys more mundane pursuits: local politics, walking the family dog and a spot of embroidery. The Ukrainian citizen, who has changed his name to Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, ran for the post of local mayor in October, his political backers dressed as Stormtroopers. In his trademark black outfit, he is a regular sight around Odessa, a major port city on southern Ukraine's Black Sea coast. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
1 / 20
White House press secretary Josh Earnest and Star Wars Stormtroopers wait for Star Wars Robot R2-D2 (L) to enter the briefing room after U.S. President Barack Obama finished his end of the year news conference at the White House in Washington December 18, 2015. The Star Wars characters were at the White House for a private screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens' which was shown to first lady Michelle Obama and Gold Star Families. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House press secretary Josh Earnest and Star Wars Stormtroopers wait for Star Wars Robot R2-D2 (L) to enter the briefing room after U.S. President Barack Obama finished his end of the year news conference at the White House in Washington...more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
White House press secretary Josh Earnest and Star Wars Stormtroopers wait for Star Wars Robot R2-D2 (L) to enter the briefing room after U.S. President Barack Obama finished his end of the year news conference at the White House in Washington December 18, 2015. The Star Wars characters were at the White House for a private screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens' which was shown to first lady Michelle Obama and Gold Star Families. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 20
Visitors look at a Yoda plush toy sitting in the business class section during a tour of the "Star Wars"-themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2-D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. The aircraft was opened to the media as it made its first Asian stop outside Japan. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Visitors look at a Yoda plush toy sitting in the business class section during a tour of the "Star Wars"-themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2-D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. The aircraft was opened to...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Visitors look at a Yoda plush toy sitting in the business class section during a tour of the "Star Wars"-themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2-D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. The aircraft was opened to the media as it made its first Asian stop outside Japan. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 20
Policemen detain a person dressed as Star Wars character Chewbacca during a regional election near a polling station in Odessa, Ukraine, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ihor Babak

Policemen detain a person dressed as Star Wars character Chewbacca during a regional election near a polling station in Odessa, Ukraine, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ihor Babak

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Policemen detain a person dressed as Star Wars character Chewbacca during a regional election near a polling station in Odessa, Ukraine, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ihor Babak
Close
4 / 20
People watch a lightsaber demonstration with the Star Wars character R2-D2 at the Wintercon NY comic and science fiction exposition at the Resort World Casino in the Queens borough of New York December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People watch a lightsaber demonstration with the Star Wars character R2-D2 at the Wintercon NY comic and science fiction exposition at the Resort World Casino in the Queens borough of New York December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
People watch a lightsaber demonstration with the Star Wars character R2-D2 at the Wintercon NY comic and science fiction exposition at the Resort World Casino in the Queens borough of New York December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 20
A woman dressed as Princess Leia from Star Wars waits in line to buy food at ComicCon in New York, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman dressed as Princess Leia from Star Wars waits in line to buy food at ComicCon in New York, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
A woman dressed as Princess Leia from Star Wars waits in line to buy food at ComicCon in New York, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 20
A person dressed as Star Wars character Emperor Palpatine enjoys a cool breeze before the MLB baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, United States May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A person dressed as Star Wars character Emperor Palpatine enjoys a cool breeze before the MLB baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, United States May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A person dressed as Star Wars character Emperor Palpatine enjoys a cool breeze before the MLB baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, United States May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 20
A cosplayer, dressed up as Darth Vader from "Star Wars", walks out from a bus to board an All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner JA873A named the "R2-D2 ANA JET" during a fan flight event at Haneda airport October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A cosplayer, dressed up as Darth Vader from "Star Wars", walks out from a bus to board an All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner JA873A named the "R2-D2 ANA JET" during a fan flight event at Haneda airport October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
A cosplayer, dressed up as Darth Vader from "Star Wars", walks out from a bus to board an All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner JA873A named the "R2-D2 ANA JET" during a fan flight event at Haneda airport October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
8 / 20
Lyon & Turnbull auctioneers' assistants Kerry Wallace (L) and Victoria Crake pose for photographers, while wearing Darth Vader helmets that have been re-imagined by artists, during a photocall in Edinburgh, Scotland June 24, 2010. The two helmets, which have been re-imagined by street artists Niagara and Eelus. REUTERS/David Moir

Lyon & Turnbull auctioneers' assistants Kerry Wallace (L) and Victoria Crake pose for photographers, while wearing Darth Vader helmets that have been re-imagined by artists, during a photocall in Edinburgh, Scotland June 24, 2010. The two helmets,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2010
Lyon & Turnbull auctioneers' assistants Kerry Wallace (L) and Victoria Crake pose for photographers, while wearing Darth Vader helmets that have been re-imagined by artists, during a photocall in Edinburgh, Scotland June 24, 2010. The two helmets, which have been re-imagined by street artists Niagara and Eelus. REUTERS/David Moir
Close
9 / 20
Star Wars' characters Darth Vader and a group of stormtroopers cross a street in New York's Times Square in New York October 13, 2005. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Star Wars' characters Darth Vader and a group of stormtroopers cross a street in New York's Times Square in New York October 13, 2005. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Star Wars' characters Darth Vader and a group of stormtroopers cross a street in New York's Times Square in New York October 13, 2005. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 20
People dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca (front), Princess Leia (C) and Han Solo throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, United States May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca (front), Princess Leia (C) and Han Solo throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts,...more

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
People dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca (front), Princess Leia (C) and Han Solo throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, United States May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 20
A street performer dressed as the character Darth Vader from the film 'Star Wars' stands in front of the Brandenburg Gate during snowfall in Berlin, December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A street performer dressed as the character Darth Vader from the film 'Star Wars' stands in front of the Brandenburg Gate during snowfall in Berlin, December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Thursday, December 02, 2010
A street performer dressed as the character Darth Vader from the film 'Star Wars' stands in front of the Brandenburg Gate during snowfall in Berlin, December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
12 / 20
Enthusiasts, one wearinga Chewbacca costume, wait to spot members of the cast at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Enthusiasts, one wearinga Chewbacca costume, wait to spot members of the cast at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Enthusiasts, one wearinga Chewbacca costume, wait to spot members of the cast at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
13 / 20
Jeff Gambell (L), dressed as Darth Vader from the Star Wars movies, talks to Ellen Smith at the U.S. Post Office in Norwood, Massachusetts May 25, 2007. The U.S. Postal Service released commemorative stamps to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of the first Star Wars movie. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jeff Gambell (L), dressed as Darth Vader from the Star Wars movies, talks to Ellen Smith at the U.S. Post Office in Norwood, Massachusetts May 25, 2007. The U.S. Postal Service released commemorative stamps to mark the 30th anniversary of the release...more

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2007
Jeff Gambell (L), dressed as Darth Vader from the Star Wars movies, talks to Ellen Smith at the U.S. Post Office in Norwood, Massachusetts May 25, 2007. The U.S. Postal Service released commemorative stamps to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of the first Star Wars movie. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 20
Pacific Division defenseman Brent Burns (88) of the San Jose Sharks wears a Chewbacca mask during the 2016 NHL All Star Game Skills Competition at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville January 30, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Pacific Division defenseman Brent Burns (88) of the San Jose Sharks wears a Chewbacca mask during the 2016 NHL All Star Game Skills Competition at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville January 30, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Pacific Division defenseman Brent Burns (88) of the San Jose Sharks wears a Chewbacca mask during the 2016 NHL All Star Game Skills Competition at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville January 30, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 20
A man dressed as a character from the movie "Star Wars" waits for an elevator in the lobby of the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York November 17, 2007. REUTERS/Jacob Silberberg

A man dressed as a character from the movie "Star Wars" waits for an elevator in the lobby of the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York November 17, 2007. REUTERS/Jacob Silberberg

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2007
A man dressed as a character from the movie "Star Wars" waits for an elevator in the lobby of the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York November 17, 2007. REUTERS/Jacob Silberberg
Close
16 / 20
Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Pool

Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Pool
Close
17 / 20
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he does embroidery at his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he does embroidery at his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he does embroidery at his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
18 / 20
Stormtroopers take the escalator as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Stormtroopers take the escalator as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Stormtroopers take the escalator as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
19 / 20
A cosplayer dressed as Chewbacca, a character from the Star Wars movie series, enters the bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A cosplayer dressed as Chewbacca, a character from the Star Wars movie series, enters the bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
A cosplayer dressed as Chewbacca, a character from the Star Wars movie series, enters the bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Chanel in Cuba

Chanel in Cuba

Next Slideshows

Chanel in Cuba

Chanel in Cuba

High fashion arrives in Havana, as Chanel stages a runway show on a main boulevard, inspired by the elegance of pre-revolutionary Cuba.

May 04 2016
Met Costume Gala

Met Costume Gala

Style at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit gala celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology".

May 03 2016
White House correspondents dinner

White House correspondents dinner

Celebrities and journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington.

May 02 2016
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Apr 29 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast