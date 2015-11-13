Star Wars on ice
Hungary's Zsolt Toth carves Star Wars character Darth Vader for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Holland's Marieke Van Der Meer carves Star Wars character Jabba the Hutt for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Canada's Yuri Nazarkin carves Star Wars character C-3PO (R) and R2-D2 for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
An ice sculpture depicting Star Wars character Yoda is pictured at the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Russia's Vadim Gryadov carves Star Wars character Stormtrooper for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Canada's Alex S. Girard carves a Star Wars character for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Canada's Jonathan Bouchard carves a Star Wars character for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Czech's Jiri Genzer carves Star Wars character Luke Skywalker for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Hungary's Andras Viski carves a Star Wars spacecraft for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Various artists carve Star Wars characters for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Canada's Martin Ernst carves Star Wars character Darth Vader for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A view shows a Star Wars scene at the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Next Slideshows
Chocolate fashion
Designers showcase sweet creations during a Chocolate Fashion Show.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Backstage at Victoria's Secret
Backstage before the angels took the stage at the Victoria Secret's Fashion Show.
Celebrity U.N. ambassadors
Famous faces highlight humanitarian issues in troubled regions and disaster zones.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.