Pictures | Mon Dec 12, 2016 | 6:42pm EST

Star Wars' Rogue One premiere

Actor Donnie Yen poses next to an X-wing fighter on the red carpet as he arrives at the world premiere of the film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
The Storm Troopers arrive at the world premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Actress Felicity Jones arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Actor Mads Mikkelsen arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
General view of members of the crowd, some wearing costumes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Actress Felicity Jones signs an autograph. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Actor Donnie Yen poses with a fan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Actors Diego Luna and Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Director Gareth Edwards dons a Storm Trooper helmet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Actor Terry Crews. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
The cast poses on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Actor Diego Luna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Actor Peter Mayhew, who has played the role of "Chewbacca" in previous "Star Wars" movies, arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
The Storm Troopers arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Actor Alan Tudyk poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Director Gareth Edwards chats with fans in costumes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Chairman of Walt Disney Studios Alan Horn and actress Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Actor Diego Luna arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Actors Mads Mikkelsen, Riz Ahmed, Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Alan Tudyk and Donnie Yen (L to R) arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Actress Felicity Jones poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
