Star Wars wedding
Australia's Andrew Porters kneels in front of Caroline Ritter during their wedding ceremony accompanied by people dressed as characters from Star Wars at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 17, 2015....more
Caroline Ritter from Australia arrives for her wedding ceremony escorted by a person dressed as the character of Darth Vader from Star Wars December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Andrew Porters and Caroline Ritter from Australia attend their wedding ceremony accompanied by people dressed as characters from Star Wars December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anthony Troli, dressed as the character of Chewbacca, waits before a Star Wars themed wedding in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Andrew Porters kisses his wife Caroline Ritter December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People dressed as characters from Star Wars stand behind a wedding cake December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Andrew Porters and his wife Caroline Ritter from Australia cut a cake at their wedding ceremony December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Andrew Porters and Caroline Ritter kiss December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Andrew Porters (center L) kisses his wife Caroline Ritter December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An R2-D2 droid acts as ring bearer during a Star Wars themed wedding December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
