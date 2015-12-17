Star Wars: When nature calls
A cosplayer dressed as Chewbacca, a character from the Star Wars movie series, enters the bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man dressed as a character from Star Wars exits the bathroom during an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A cosplayer dressed as a Storm Trooper from the Star Wars movie series is pictured in a restroom during a charity event organised by the El Salvador Star Wars fan club at the Benjamin Bloom National Children's Hospital in San Salvador December 14,...more
Jazz Kopecek from Austria wears his traditional Lederhosen and a Clone Trooper mask as he visits the men's toilets at the Star Wars Convention Europe, in Essen, Germany, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he dries his mask and helmet with a hairdryer in the bathroom of his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man adjusts his costume as a character from Star Wars in the bathroom during an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Cosplayers dressed as characters from the Star Wars movie series, stand in a bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man dressed as a character from Star Wars enters the bathroom during an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
