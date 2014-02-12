Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 12, 2014 | 2:55pm EST

Starlings in the sky

<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
1 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. The starlings migrate from central and Eastern Europe to spend the winter in Israel, said an employee of Israel's nature and parks authority on Wednesday. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. The starlings migrate from central and Eastern Europe to spend the winter in Israel, said an employee of Israel's nature and parks...more

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. The starlings migrate from central and Eastern Europe to spend the winter in Israel, said an employee of Israel's nature and parks authority on Wednesday. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
2 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
3 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
4 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
5 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
6 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
7 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
8 / 18
<p>Starlings perch on a telephone wire in Ravenstone, central England August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Starlings perch on a telephone wire in Ravenstone, central England August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Starlings perch on a telephone wire in Ravenstone, central England August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
9 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
10 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
11 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
12 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
13 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
14 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings hovers above Rome drawing abstract patterns, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

A flock of starlings hovers above Rome drawing abstract patterns, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A flock of starlings hovers above Rome drawing abstract patterns, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
15 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
16 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly next to power lines over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly next to power lines over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A flock of starlings fly next to power lines over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
17 / 18
<p>Starlings perch on power lines above farmland near Dungeness in southern England, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Starlings perch on power lines above farmland near Dungeness in southern England, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Starlings perch on power lines above farmland near Dungeness in southern England, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Crack pipe vending machine

Crack pipe vending machine

Next Slideshows

Crack pipe vending machine

Crack pipe vending machine

A vending machine that dispenses clean crack pipes opens in Vancouver.

Feb 12 2014
Slum fire aftermath

Slum fire aftermath

A fire destroys at least 200 shanties and 20 shops in Bangladesh.

Feb 11 2014
Sicily's migrant soccer squad

Sicily's migrant soccer squad

Like many young men in Italy, these amateur soccer players in the small Sicilian town of Mineo dream of stardom on the field. But for this group, having made it...

Feb 11 2014
The last fight night

The last fight night

Kickboxing fans flock to see the closing fight night for one of Bangkok's oldest Muay Thai venues, which is being demolished after 57 years.

Feb 11 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast