Starlings in the sky

Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 15, 2015. The daily display at dawn and dusk during winter months is particularly spectacular in this part of the south west of England and on the England-Scotland border near Gretna. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT ANIMALS)

