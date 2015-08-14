Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 14, 2015 | 6:25pm EDT

Stars and stripes over Cuba

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry stands with other dignitaries as members of the U.S. Marines raise the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana for the first time in 54 years, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry stands with other dignitaries as members of the U.S. Marines raise the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana for the first time in 54 years, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry stands with other dignitaries as members of the U.S. Marines raise the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana for the first time in 54 years, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
1 / 28
U.S. Marines, currently stationed in Cuba, stand at the ready for the raising of the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

U.S. Marines, currently stationed in Cuba, stand at the ready for the raising of the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
U.S. Marines, currently stationed in Cuba, stand at the ready for the raising of the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
2 / 28
The U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yander Zamora

The U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
The U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yander Zamora
3 / 28
People gather on the wall of the Malecon near the U.S. embassy during a flag-raising ceremony at the embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People gather on the wall of the Malecon near the U.S. embassy during a flag-raising ceremony at the embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
People gather on the wall of the Malecon near the U.S. embassy during a flag-raising ceremony at the embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
4 / 28
People gather underneath the seal of the United States of America on a staircase at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Banos

People gather underneath the seal of the United States of America on a staircase at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
People gather underneath the seal of the United States of America on a staircase at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Banos
5 / 28
U.S. marines raise the flag at the U.S. embassy in Havana for the first time in 54 years, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

U.S. marines raise the flag at the U.S. embassy in Havana for the first time in 54 years, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
U.S. marines raise the flag at the U.S. embassy in Havana for the first time in 54 years, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
6 / 28
(L-R) Retired marines Gunnery Sgt. Francis 'Mike' East, Gunnery Sgt. James Tracy, and Cpl. Larry Morris present the U.S. flag to Marines currently stationed in Cuba, during the raising of the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. The three retired marines last lowered the flag in 1961. REUTERS/Pablo Martine Monsivais/Pool

(L-R) Retired marines Gunnery Sgt. Francis 'Mike' East, Gunnery Sgt. James Tracy, and Cpl. Larry Morris present the U.S. flag to Marines currently stationed in Cuba, during the raising of the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. The three retired marines last lowered the flag in 1961.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
(L-R) Retired marines Gunnery Sgt. Francis 'Mike' East, Gunnery Sgt. James Tracy, and Cpl. Larry Morris present the U.S. flag to Marines currently stationed in Cuba, during the raising of the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. The three retired marines last lowered the flag in 1961. REUTERS/Pablo Martine Monsivais/Pool
7 / 28
People gather near flagpoles with a single Cuban flag next to the U.S. embassy (not pictured) during a flag-raising ceremony at the embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People gather near flagpoles with a single Cuban flag next to the U.S. embassy (not pictured) during a flag-raising ceremony at the embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
People gather near flagpoles with a single Cuban flag next to the U.S. embassy (not pictured) during a flag-raising ceremony at the embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
8 / 28
A man holds a U.S. flag while gathering with others on a sidewalk near the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man holds a U.S. flag while gathering with others on a sidewalk near the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A man holds a U.S. flag while gathering with others on a sidewalk near the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
9 / 28
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
10 / 28
The flags of the United States and Cuba are placed beside the seal of the United States and near a photograph of U.S. President Barack Obama in the entrance hall of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

The flags of the United States and Cuba are placed beside the seal of the United States and near a photograph of U.S. President Barack Obama in the entrance hall of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
The flags of the United States and Cuba are placed beside the seal of the United States and near a photograph of U.S. President Barack Obama in the entrance hall of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
11 / 28
Retired U.S. Marines Cpl. Larry Morri (2nd L), Gunnery Sgt. James Tracy (3rd L) and Gunnery Sgt. Francis 'Mike' East (2nd R) walk while being escorted by U.S. Marines at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Retired U.S. Marines Cpl. Larry Morri (2nd L), Gunnery Sgt. James Tracy (3rd L) and Gunnery Sgt. Francis 'Mike' East (2nd R) walk while being escorted by U.S. Marines at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Retired U.S. Marines Cpl. Larry Morri (2nd L), Gunnery Sgt. James Tracy (3rd L) and Gunnery Sgt. Francis 'Mike' East (2nd R) walk while being escorted by U.S. Marines at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
12 / 28
Members of the U.S. Marines raise the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

Members of the U.S. Marines raise the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Members of the U.S. Marines raise the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
13 / 28
Cuban residents living next to the U.S. embassy look out of a window underneath the Cuban and U.S. flags in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Cuban residents living next to the U.S. embassy look out of a window underneath the Cuban and U.S. flags in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Cuban residents living next to the U.S. embassy look out of a window underneath the Cuban and U.S. flags in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
14 / 28
U.S. Marines raise the U.S. flag while being watched over by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

U.S. Marines raise the U.S. flag while being watched over by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
U.S. Marines raise the U.S. flag while being watched over by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
15 / 28
People take pictures after the U.S. flag was raised at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

People take pictures after the U.S. flag was raised at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
People take pictures after the U.S. flag was raised at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
16 / 28
Women fan themselves with fans in the colors of U.S. flag as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Women fan themselves with fans in the colors of U.S. flag as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Women fan themselves with fans in the colors of U.S. flag as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
17 / 28
Poet Richard Blanco reads a poem during a ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

Poet Richard Blanco reads a poem during a ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Poet Richard Blanco reads a poem during a ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
18 / 28
Workers pose with the seal of The United States of America before placing it on the wall at the main entrance of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Workers pose with the seal of The United States of America before placing it on the wall at the main entrance of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Workers pose with the seal of The United States of America before placing it on the wall at the main entrance of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
19 / 28
A man holds a U.S. flag while gathering with others on a sidewalk near the U.S. embassy (not pictured) in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man holds a U.S. flag while gathering with others on a sidewalk near the U.S. embassy (not pictured) in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A man holds a U.S. flag while gathering with others on a sidewalk near the U.S. embassy (not pictured) in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
20 / 28
The name "Embassy of the United States of America" is seen above the main entrance of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

The name "Embassy of the United States of America" is seen above the main entrance of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
The name "Embassy of the United States of America" is seen above the main entrance of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
21 / 28
Workers clean the seal of the United States of America after placing it on the wall at the main entrance of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Workers clean the seal of the United States of America after placing it on the wall at the main entrance of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Workers clean the seal of the United States of America after placing it on the wall at the main entrance of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
22 / 28
A woman holds a Cuban flag while standing with others on a sidewalk near the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman holds a Cuban flag while standing with others on a sidewalk near the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A woman holds a Cuban flag while standing with others on a sidewalk near the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
23 / 28
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) watches as U.S. Marines carry the U.S. flag during the raising of the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) watches as U.S. Marines carry the U.S. flag during the raising of the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) watches as U.S. Marines carry the U.S. flag during the raising of the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
24 / 28
A man takes a "selfie" while wearing a shirt with the U.S. flag outside the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man takes a "selfie" while wearing a shirt with the U.S. flag outside the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A man takes a "selfie" while wearing a shirt with the U.S. flag outside the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
25 / 28
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at a classic U.S. car while walking through Old Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at a classic U.S. car while walking through Old Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at a classic U.S. car while walking through Old Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
26 / 28
People stand along the Malecon outside the U.S. embassy during a flag-raising ceremony in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People stand along the Malecon outside the U.S. embassy during a flag-raising ceremony in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
People stand along the Malecon outside the U.S. embassy during a flag-raising ceremony in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
27 / 28
The U.S. flag flies next to the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

The U.S. flag flies next to the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
The U.S. flag flies next to the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
28 / 28
A train towards a new life

A train towards a new life

A train towards a new life

A train towards a new life

After walking across the border from Greece into Macedonia, migrants pile onto an overcrowded four-carriage train in sweltering heat to travel north to the...

Aug 14 2015
Midnight migrants

Midnight migrants

Migrants use the cover of night to come ashore on the Greek island of Kos.

Aug 14 2015
Gold crackdown

Gold crackdown

Peruvian police raze dozens of illegal gold mining camps at the edge of an Amazonian nature reserve as part of a renewed bid to halt the spread of wildcatting...

Aug 14 2015
Star-spangled Havana

Star-spangled Havana

As Cuba prepares to raise the U.S. flag at the embassy in Havana, residents don the stars and stripes.

Aug 14 2015

