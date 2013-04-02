Edition:
Stars on Broadway

<p>Tom Hanks gestures to the audience after his performance in the premiere of the play Lucky Guy in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tom Hanks gestures to the audience after his performance in the premiere of the play Lucky Guy in New York, April 1, 2013.

<p>Catherine Zeta-Jones performs at the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Catherine Zeta-Jones performs at the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 13, 2010.

<p>Denzel Washington takes a bow along with fellow cast members Viola Davis and Chris Chalk during the curtain call on the opening night of the Broadway production "Fences" at the Cort Theatre in New York City, April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Denzel Washington takes a bow along with fellow cast members Viola Davis and Chris Chalk during the curtain call on the opening night of the Broadway production "Fences" at the Cort Theatre in New York City, April 26, 2010.

<p>Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth perform during the opening night of the Broadway play The Addams Family in New York, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth perform during the opening night of the Broadway play The Addams Family in New York, April 8, 2010.

<p>Jennifer Garner has her hand kissed by actor Kevin Kline following their opening night of the Broadway production of Cyrano de Bergerac in New York, November 1, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Jennifer Garner has her hand kissed by actor Kevin Kline following their opening night of the Broadway production of Cyrano de Bergerac in New York, November 1, 2007.

<p>Katie Holmes stands on stage with actor Patrick Wilson on the opening night of the play All My Sons in New York, October 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Katie Holmes stands on stage with actor Patrick Wilson on the opening night of the play All My Sons in New York, October 16, 2008.

<p>Julia Roberts points to the audience as she takes a curtain call at the conclusion of her opening night performance in the Broadway play Three Days of Rain at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater in New York, April 19, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Julia Roberts points to the audience as she takes a curtain call at the conclusion of her opening night performance in the Broadway play Three Days of Rain at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater in New York, April 19, 2006.

<p>Scarlett Johansson smiles during the curtain call at the opening night of "A View From The Bridge" on Broadway in New York, January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Scarlett Johansson smiles during the curtain call at the opening night of "A View From The Bridge" on Broadway in New York, January 24, 2010.

<p>Daniel Radcliffe reaches for the hand of a fellow actor during a curtain call after the opening night of the play "Equus" at the Broadhurst Theater in New York, September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Daniel Radcliffe reaches for the hand of a fellow actor during a curtain call after the opening night of the play "Equus" at the Broadhurst Theater in New York, September 25, 2008.

<p>Hugh Jackman acknowledges applause during a curtain call for his Broadway play Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway, in New York, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Hugh Jackman acknowledges applause during a curtain call for his Broadway play Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway, in New York, November 10, 2011.

