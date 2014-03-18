Edition:
Stars on the Walk of Fame

<p>Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

<p>Actress Kate Winslet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Muppet character Sweetums holds a commemorative plaque as he lies beside the newly unveiled Muppets star with (L-R) Animal, Pepe, Miss Piggy, Fozzie and Gonzo and bottom row Kermit and Walter. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>A raven named Suge stands on the star of actor John Cusack. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>The characters of Homer (R) and Bart Simpson pose by the star of Matt Groening, creator of "The Simpsons." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actors Felicity Huffman and her husband William H. Macy pose for photographers with their joint stars. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Singer Paul McCartney. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Musician Slash. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Jennifer Aniston. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actor James Franco (L) poses with his newly unveiled star with actor Seth Rogen. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Actor Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>CSI actress Marg Helgenberger. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman kisses his wife Deborra-Lee Furness at his star. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Mariska Hargitay (3rd R) with actors (L-R) Kate Flannery, Maria Bello, Blair Underwood, Debra Messing, Danny Pino and Hilary Swank after unveiling her star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Helen Mirren. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Backstreet Boys (from L counterclockwise) Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A. J. McLean, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Screenwriter Ryan Murphy (L) kisses actress Jane Lynch on the cheek after she receives a star. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Actor Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Television personality Ellen DeGeneres. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actor Vin Diesel. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Actress Cheryl Hines. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Singer and songwriter Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds (R) poses with singer Usher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Colombian singer Shakira. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Magician David Copperfield (C) poses with illusionists Penn (L) and Teller (R) after their star was unveiled. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Singer and songwriter Carole King (L) poses with actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth after King's star was unveiled. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Rick Baker, seven-time Academy Award-winning make-up artist and prosthetic designer poses next to some of the characters he created for the "Men in Black" film series. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Singer Neil Diamond. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

