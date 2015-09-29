Starting new in Germany
Migrants rests at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 29, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could...more
Migrant children play basketball at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet agreed a package of measures to help German towns cope with...more
Colourful handprints decorate a window of a childcare facility at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Migrants rest at an temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 29, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could unexpectedly find...more
Doors to an off-limits area remain closed at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A migrant prays at an temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 29, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could unexpectedly...more
Migrant read documents a at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Migrant children cross a road at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A migrant looks out of a window at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
An ink pad and stamp of the Bedarfserstaufnahmeeinrichtung fuer Fluechtlinge Heidelberg (BEA Patrick-Henry- Village) lies on a table at the registration office of the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in...more
Migrants walk along a corridor at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Migrant children play outside at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A German soldier (L) prepares a migrant prior to taking his identification photo at the registration office of the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph...more
Fingerprints of a migrant are taken during registration at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Security personnel walk at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Migrants rest at an temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Migrants check a timetable at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Migrants rests at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant works in the food distribution area at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Migrants rest at a waiting room at the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A migrant has an identification photo taken at the registration office of the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, Germany September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
