Starving children of Yemen

A malnourished boy lies on a bed at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
The mother of 21-month-old Majed Ayyash prepares him to be weighed in a malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Ali Mohammed al-Tawaari, a six-month-old malnourished boy, lies in a bed at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Two-year-old Hanadi Dawod cries as she is weighed to check for acute severe malnutrition in a malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Ali Mohammed al-Tawaari, a six-month-old malnourished boy, cries as he is weighed in a malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2012
A nurse holds a malnourished child at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A malnourished boy cries in his home in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2012
A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding centre at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
A woman sits next to her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2012
A malnourished child is seen at a therapeutic feeding centre at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
A doctor holds a malnourished boy as his mother sits at a therapeutic feeding centre in the southern Yemeni city of Taiz. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2012
A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2012
A child suffering from malnutrition rests in a bed at Assabiyn hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2012
A woman sits next to her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding centre at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
A malnourished child lies on a weighing scale at a therapeutic feeding centre at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2012
A woman pinches her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2012
A family with a malnourished child is pictured in their home in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2012
A man dresses his malnourished daughter at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A newborn baby cries in a special care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A malnourished child lies on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A malnourished boy cries as he sits on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A nurse weighs a malnourished girl at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
