Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 8, 2013 | 4:15pm EST

State funeral of Hugo Chavez

<p>Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores...more

Friday, March 08, 2013

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
1 / 34
<p>Visiting heads of state stand next to the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral ceremony at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Visiting heads of state stand next to the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral ceremony at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores...more

Friday, March 08, 2013

Visiting heads of state stand next to the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral ceremony at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
2 / 34
<p>Bolivian supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez participate in a ceremony in tribute to Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. The posters read, "Chavez alive, Bolivia is with you." REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

Bolivian supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez participate in a ceremony in tribute to Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. The posters read, "Chavez alive, Bolivia is with you." REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Friday, March 08, 2013

Bolivian supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez participate in a ceremony in tribute to Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. The posters read, "Chavez alive, Bolivia is with you." REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
3 / 34
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
4 / 34
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts next to a portrait of him as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. Chavez will be embalmed and put on display "for eternity" at a military museum after a state funeral and an extended period of lying in state, acting President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts next to a portrait of him as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. Chavez will be embalmed and put on display "for...more

Friday, March 08, 2013

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts next to a portrait of him as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. Chavez will be embalmed and put on display "for eternity" at a military museum after a state funeral and an extended period of lying in state, acting President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
5 / 34
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
6 / 34
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez holds up a Venezuelan flag as he waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez holds up a Venezuelan flag as he waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez holds up a Venezuelan flag as he waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
7 / 34
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez kisses a portrait of him as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez kisses a portrait of him as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez kisses a portrait of him as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
8 / 34
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
9 / 34
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
10 / 34
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is lifted out of the crowd after fainting while waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is lifted out of the crowd after fainting while waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is lifted out of the crowd after fainting while waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
11 / 34
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez puts her shoes on after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez puts her shoes on after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez puts her shoes on after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
12 / 34
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
13 / 34
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez gather as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez gather as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez gather as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
14 / 34
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez holds a framed biography of Chavez while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez holds a framed biography of Chavez while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, March 08, 2013

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez holds a framed biography of Chavez while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
15 / 34
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sit at a tree as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sit at a tree as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sit at a tree as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
16 / 34
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez lies on the ground as others wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez lies on the ground as others wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Friday, March 08, 2013

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez lies on the ground as others wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
17 / 34
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez shaves after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez shaves after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez shaves after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
18 / 34
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest at a tent while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. Chavez will be embalmed and put on display "for eternity" at a military museum after a state funeral and an extended period of lying in state, acting President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest at a tent while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. Chavez will be embalmed and put on display "for eternity" at a military...more

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest at a tent while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. Chavez will be embalmed and put on display "for eternity" at a military museum after a state funeral and an extended period of lying in state, acting President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
19 / 34
<p>Souvenir T-shirts of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are offered for sale as thousands waited to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. The shirts read, "Chavez lives. The struggle continues." REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

Souvenir T-shirts of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are offered for sale as thousands waited to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. The shirts read, "Chavez lives. The struggle continues." REUTERS/Mariana...more

Friday, March 08, 2013

Souvenir T-shirts of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are offered for sale as thousands waited to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. The shirts read, "Chavez lives. The struggle continues." REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
20 / 34
<p>Souvenir mugs of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are offered for sale as thousands waited to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

Souvenir mugs of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are offered for sale as thousands waited to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Friday, March 08, 2013

Souvenir mugs of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are offered for sale as thousands waited to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
21 / 34
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
22 / 34
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
23 / 34
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
24 / 34
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body in state at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. The sign reads, "Chavez to the National Pantheon." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body in state at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. The sign reads, "Chavez to the National Pantheon." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body in state at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. The sign reads, "Chavez to the National Pantheon." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
25 / 34
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez keep themselves warm using cloths in the colours of the national flag while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez keep themselves warm using cloths in the colours of the national flag while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge...more

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez keep themselves warm using cloths in the colours of the national flag while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
26 / 34
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
27 / 34
<p>A young supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sleeps after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

A young supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sleeps after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Friday, March 08, 2013

A young supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sleeps after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
28 / 34
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest after spending the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest after spending the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest after spending the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
29 / 34
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez lie on the ground as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez lie on the ground as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez lie on the ground as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
30 / 34
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez lie on the ground as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez lie on the ground as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez lie on the ground as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
31 / 34
<p>A young supporter (R) of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sleeps after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

A young supporter (R) of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sleeps after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Friday, March 08, 2013

A young supporter (R) of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sleeps after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
32 / 34
<p>A man walks at the steps to a monument painted with the likeness of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as his body lies in state at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A man walks at the steps to a monument painted with the likeness of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as his body lies in state at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Friday, March 08, 2013

A man walks at the steps to a monument painted with the likeness of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as his body lies in state at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
33 / 34
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Friday, March 08, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Kenya decides

Kenya decides

Next Slideshows

Kenya decides

Kenya decides

A tight presidential race grips Kenya.

Mar 08 2013
Women of the world

Women of the world

Snapshots of women's lives as they live, work and play.

Mar 07 2013
Fukushima today

Fukushima today

A media tour of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, crippled two years ago when a devastating tsunami hit Japan.

Mar 07 2013
Portfolio: Asmaa Waguih

Portfolio: Asmaa Waguih

Images from the Reuters Photojournalist of the Year.

Mar 06 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast