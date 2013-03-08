State funeral of Hugo Chavez
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores...more
Visiting heads of state stand next to the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral ceremony at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores...more
Bolivian supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez participate in a ceremony in tribute to Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. The posters read, "Chavez alive, Bolivia is with you." REUTERS/Gaston Brito
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts next to a portrait of him as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. Chavez will be embalmed and put on display "for...more
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts next to a portrait of him as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. Chavez will be embalmed and put on display "for eternity" at a military museum after a state funeral and an extended period of lying in state, acting President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez holds up a Venezuelan flag as he waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez kisses a portrait of him as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is lifted out of the crowd after fainting while waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez puts her shoes on after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez gather as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez holds a framed biography of Chavez while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sit at a tree as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez lies on the ground as others wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez shaves after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest at a tent while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. Chavez will be embalmed and put on display "for eternity" at a military...more
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest at a tent while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. Chavez will be embalmed and put on display "for eternity" at a military museum after a state funeral and an extended period of lying in state, acting President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Souvenir T-shirts of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are offered for sale as thousands waited to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. The shirts read, "Chavez lives. The struggle continues." REUTERS/Mariana...more
Souvenir mugs of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are offered for sale as thousands waited to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body in state at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. The sign reads, "Chavez to the National Pantheon." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez keep themselves warm using cloths in the colours of the national flag while waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge...more
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A young supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sleeps after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest after spending the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez lie on the ground as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez lie on the ground as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A young supporter (R) of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sleeps after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A man walks at the steps to a monument painted with the likeness of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as his body lies in state at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
