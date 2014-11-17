State of emergency in Missouri

A man is pictured past a "I Love Ferguson" sign as he walks his dog down a street in Ferguson, Missouri, November 16, 2014. The signs were dreamed up by the city's former mayor, Brian Fletcher, 55, a week after the Aug. 9 death of Michael Brown...more

A man is pictured past a "I Love Ferguson" sign as he walks his dog down a street in Ferguson, Missouri, November 16, 2014. The signs were dreamed up by the city's former mayor, Brian Fletcher, 55, a week after the Aug. 9 death of Michael Brown provoked rioting in which businesses were burned out. Sales of "I Love Ferguson" merchandise have become a fund-raising tool intended to help the damaged businesses. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close