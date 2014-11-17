Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 17, 2014 | 3:30pm EST

State of emergency in Missouri

Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the building where the grand jury is looking into the shooting death of Michael Brown in Clayton, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A demonstrator yells as he blocks a street intersection during a protest over the shooting death of Michael Brown in Clayton, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Demonstrators march through the streets during a protest over the shooting death of Michael Brown in Clayton, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Pattie Canter (R), a supporter of police officer Darren Wilson, is confronted by supporters of Michael Brown during a demonstration in the streets in Clayton, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Demonstrators march through the streets during a protest over the shooting death of Michael Brown in Clayton, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Snow falls on a memorial on the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Demonstrators lay on the ground with chalk outlines to represent a mock crime scene during a protest marking the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Demonstrators lay on the ground with chalk outlines to represent a mock crime scene during a protest marking the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
A man is pictured past a "I Love Ferguson" sign as he walks his dog down a street in Ferguson, Missouri, November 16, 2014. The signs were dreamed up by the city's former mayor, Brian Fletcher, 55, a week after the Aug. 9 death of Michael Brown provoked rioting in which businesses were burned out. Sales of "I Love Ferguson" merchandise have become a fund-raising tool intended to help the damaged businesses. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
A demonstrator marches through the streets during a protest marking the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
A demonstrator marches through the streets during a protest marking the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
