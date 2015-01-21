Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 20, 2015 | 9:36pm EST

State of the Union

President Obama waves before delivering his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
President Obama delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
President Obama is greeted as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas walks past Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell waits for the start of President Obama's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Alan Gross, who was recently released from prison in Cuba, talks with astronaut Scott Kelly as they sit beside each other in the first lady's box. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Speaker of the House John Boehner. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy waves to a colleague on the floor as he waits for President Obama to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and Chief Justice John Roberts arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Judy Gross speaks with Dr. Pranav Shetty, who worked in Liberia in the effort against ebola, as she sits with her husband Alan, who was recently released from prison in Cuba. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and Secretary of State John Kerry arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Senator Marco Rubio is greeted by colleagues as he arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talk with Senator Paul Ryan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner wait for the start of the State of the Union address. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
