Pictures | Tue Jan 12, 2016

State of the Union

President Barack Obama reacts to cheers as he arrives at the podium to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Michelle Obama hugs Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy as she arrives in the first lady's box for U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Vice President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan look on as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Vice President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Paul Ryan prior to President Barack Obama's final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

President Barack Obama shakes hands with members of Congress as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama is welcomed by Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Paul Ryan prior to delivering his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

President Barack Obama is applauded as he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders smiles as he listens to President Barack Obama's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama delivers his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

President Barack Obama speaks to Secretary of State John Kerry as Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (L) looks on after Obama completed his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Vice President Joe Biden arrives in the House chamber prior to President Barack Obama's final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Rowan County Kentucky Clerk Kim Davis (C), who was jailed for five days after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same sex marriage was legal in June, sits in the House Gallery waiting for the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supreme Court Justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts (L), arrive in the House chamber prior to President Barack Obama's final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio (C) gives two thumbs up as he awaits U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama delivers his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Members of the military Joint Chiefs of Staff listen as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama enters the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives to deliver his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama places his hands on his notes as he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Guests in first lady Michelle Obama's box, including (L-R) Ryan Reyes, the partner of one of the victims of the San Bernardino shootings, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, communiity college student Jennifer Bragdon and Air Force Staff Sgt. Spencer Stone, who helped stop an attack on Paris bound train in August, watch President Barack Obama's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama delivers his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

President Barack Obama hugs Associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the president arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Michelle Obama waves from her box in the gallery with Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (L) on one side and a symbolic empty seat for victims of gun violence between her and Dr. Jill Biden (R) while attending U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. Behind the first lady are (L-R) veteran and Dream Act immigrant Oscar Vazquez, Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole, Ryan Reyes, the partner of one of the victims of the San Bernardino shootings, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, community college student Jennifer Bragdon and Air Force Staff Sgt. Spencer Stone, who helped stop an attack on Paris bound train in August, and Jim Obergefell, the named plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court same-sex marriage ruling, REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President Joe Biden points to President Barack Obama while Obama delivered his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama is applauded by Vice President Joe Biden while delivering his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016. House Speaker Paul Ryan listens at right. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Democratic members of Congress rise and applaud President Barack Obama during his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama signs autographs while departing the House chamber following his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

A U.S. flag on a vehicle flutters as the sun sets behind the Capitol dome in the hours before President Barack Obama delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama waves at the conclusion of his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

