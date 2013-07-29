Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 29, 2013 | 4:00pm EDT

Staying cool

<p>Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, July 29, 2013

Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 16
<p>Simon Smit and his 5-year old Australian Shepherd dog Geddon jump from a wall into the Limmat river during hot summer weather in Zurich, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Simon Smit and his 5-year old Australian Shepherd dog Geddon jump from a wall into the Limmat river during hot summer weather in Zurich, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Monday, July 29, 2013

Simon Smit and his 5-year old Australian Shepherd dog Geddon jump from a wall into the Limmat river during hot summer weather in Zurich, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
2 / 16
<p>A zookeeper sprays water onto an Asian elephant to help it cool down on a hot day at Belgrade's zoo, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A zookeeper sprays water onto an Asian elephant to help it cool down on a hot day at Belgrade's zoo, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, July 29, 2013

A zookeeper sprays water onto an Asian elephant to help it cool down on a hot day at Belgrade's zoo, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
3 / 16
<p>A couple swims in the sea during a hot summer's day at Ostia beach, south of Rome, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A couple swims in the sea during a hot summer's day at Ostia beach, south of Rome, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, July 29, 2013

A couple swims in the sea during a hot summer's day at Ostia beach, south of Rome, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
4 / 16
<p>Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2013. More than 600 people cooled off inside the subway station as temperatures in the city hit a high of 40 degrees Centigrade during a regional power outage. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2013. More than 600 people cooled off inside the subway station as temperatures in the city hit a high of 40 degrees Centigrade during a regional...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2013. More than 600 people cooled off inside the subway station as temperatures in the city hit a high of 40 degrees Centigrade during a regional power outage. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 16
<p>Isaiah Gonzalez (L) and Isaiah Ceballos sit under a waterfall at Tempe Beach Park as the temperature climbed to 116 degrees Fahrenheit (46.7 degrees Celsius) in Tempe, Arizona, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Isaiah Gonzalez (L) and Isaiah Ceballos sit under a waterfall at Tempe Beach Park as the temperature climbed to 116 degrees Fahrenheit (46.7 degrees Celsius) in Tempe, Arizona, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, July 29, 2013

Isaiah Gonzalez (L) and Isaiah Ceballos sit under a waterfall at Tempe Beach Park as the temperature climbed to 116 degrees Fahrenheit (46.7 degrees Celsius) in Tempe, Arizona, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
6 / 16
<p>R.J. Hernandez, 8, from El Campo, Texas, is buried in sand as he cools off near the Pacific ocean during a heat wave in Santa Monica, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

R.J. Hernandez, 8, from El Campo, Texas, is buried in sand as he cools off near the Pacific ocean during a heat wave in Santa Monica, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, July 29, 2013

R.J. Hernandez, 8, from El Campo, Texas, is buried in sand as he cools off near the Pacific ocean during a heat wave in Santa Monica, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 16
<p>A young man uses a water-slide on a sunny summer day at Berlin's Wannsee lido, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A young man uses a water-slide on a sunny summer day at Berlin's Wannsee lido, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monday, July 29, 2013

A young man uses a water-slide on a sunny summer day at Berlin's Wannsee lido, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
8 / 16
<p>People line up to buy ice cream from a truck during a heat wave in New York, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People line up to buy ice cream from a truck during a heat wave in New York, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, July 29, 2013

People line up to buy ice cream from a truck during a heat wave in New York, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 16
<p>Local residents participate in a water fight at People Square in Shanghai, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Local residents participate in a water fight at People Square in Shanghai, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, July 29, 2013

Local residents participate in a water fight at People Square in Shanghai, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
10 / 16
<p>A woman covers herself with a large hat in Times Square during a heat wave in Manhattan, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

A woman covers herself with a large hat in Times Square during a heat wave in Manhattan, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Monday, July 29, 2013

A woman covers herself with a large hat in Times Square during a heat wave in Manhattan, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Close
11 / 16
<p>Two men drift on floats along the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Two men drift on floats along the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, July 29, 2013

Two men drift on floats along the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
12 / 16
<p>A Palestinian boy pours water onto his body on the beach of Gaza City, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian boy pours water onto his body on the beach of Gaza City, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, July 29, 2013

A Palestinian boy pours water onto his body on the beach of Gaza City, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
13 / 16
<p>People standing on the Quaibruecke bridge watch a man jumping from a public diving platform into Lake Zurich during a sunny summer day in Zurich, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

People standing on the Quaibruecke bridge watch a man jumping from a public diving platform into Lake Zurich during a sunny summer day in Zurich, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Monday, July 29, 2013

People standing on the Quaibruecke bridge watch a man jumping from a public diving platform into Lake Zurich during a sunny summer day in Zurich, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
14 / 16
<p>A man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, July 29, 2013

A man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
15 / 16
<p>Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove, Ukraine, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove, Ukraine, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 29, 2013

Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove, Ukraine, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Working conditions in Bangladesh

Working conditions in Bangladesh

Next Slideshows

Working conditions in Bangladesh

Working conditions in Bangladesh

As concern runs high about the safety of garment workers, there are also many other industries in Bangladesh, from ship breaking to stone crushing to cigarette...

Jul 29 2013
Copacabana awaits Pope

Copacabana awaits Pope

Priests, nuns and sunbathers anticipate the Pope's Copacabana beach visit.

Jul 26 2013
Canada's quickest gunslinger

Canada's quickest gunslinger

The Fast Draw competition was born from the Hollywood myth of the western gunfighter.

Jul 26 2013
Pope visits Brazil

Pope visits Brazil

Pope Francis visits Brazil on his first foreign trip as pontiff.

Jul 29 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast