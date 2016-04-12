Stepping on children

A child cries as a Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches him with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India. Devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion during the...more

A child cries as a Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches him with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India. Devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion during the festival in the hopes of winning the favour of Hindu god Shiva and ensuring the fulfillment of their wishes, and also to mark the end of the Bengali calendar year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

