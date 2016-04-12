Edition:
Stepping on children

A child cries as a Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches him with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India. Devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion during the festival in the hopes of winning the favour of Hindu god Shiva and ensuring the fulfillment of their wishes, and also to mark the end of the Bengali calendar year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A devotee with his body painted poses as he waits to perform during a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Sona Palasi village, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Hindu holy men (not pictured) touch children with their feet as part of a ritual to bless them during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A Hindu holy man throws fire towards the gate of a temple as part of a ritual ending a religious procession held to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A Hindu girl has her face painted before taking part in a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Hindu holy men (not pictured) touch a boy with their feet as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Children are made to lie on a road to get blessing from Hindu holy men who are passing by as part of a ritual to bless them during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Hindu devotees carry human skulls during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Kurmun village, in West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A devotee with his body painted smokes as he arrives to perform during a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Sona Palasi village, in West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A Hindu holy man (not pictured) steps over an infant after touching him with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Devotees with their bodies painted prepare to wear saree, a traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, before taking part in a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Sona Palasi village, in West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Hindu devotees carry human skulls during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Kurmun village, in West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Devotees get their bodies painted before taking part in a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Sona Palasi village, in West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
People watch as Hindu devotees carry human remains during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Kurmun village, in West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Hindu devotees carry human remains during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Kurmun village, in West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Devotees arrive to take part in a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Sona Palasi village, in West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A woman seeks blessings from devotees with their bodies painted, before the start of a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Sona Palasi village, in West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Hindu devotees carry human skulls during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Kurmun village, in West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A woman seeks blessings from a devotee dressed as Hindu god Shiva during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirt of Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A devotee dressed as Hindu god Shiva waits to perform during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
