Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 29, 2013 | 8:25am EDT

Still lifes from Sandy

<p>Marsh grass grows high around the broken and listing porch of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has said that area should be returned to nature, initiated on February 2013 a voluntary $400 million buyback program for some 418 homes in the low-lying neighborhood situated between salt marshes and the Atlantic Ocean that was devastated by surging floodwaters in the historic October 29, 2012 hurricane. As demolition begins, homes in Oakwood beach now lay mostly vacant and abandoned as the modest ocean-side neighborhood which now resembles a ghost town is set to all but disappear. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Marsh grass grows high around the broken and listing porch of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has said that area should be...more

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Marsh grass grows high around the broken and listing porch of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has said that area should be returned to nature, initiated on February 2013 a voluntary $400 million buyback program for some 418 homes in the low-lying neighborhood situated between salt marshes and the Atlantic Ocean that was devastated by surging floodwaters in the historic October 29, 2012 hurricane. As demolition begins, homes in Oakwood beach now lay mostly vacant and abandoned as the modest ocean-side neighborhood which now resembles a ghost town is set to all but disappear. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 23
<p>A tyre swing hangs from a tree where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A tyre swing hangs from a tree where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A tyre swing hangs from a tree where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 23
<p>A vehicle abandoned and destroyed by Superstorm Sandy sits in a yard overgrown with weeds and brush in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A vehicle abandoned and destroyed by Superstorm Sandy sits in a yard overgrown with weeds and brush in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A vehicle abandoned and destroyed by Superstorm Sandy sits in a yard overgrown with weeds and brush in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 23
<p>An abandoned home destroyed Superstorm Sandy is seen in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

An abandoned home destroyed Superstorm Sandy is seen in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

An abandoned home destroyed Superstorm Sandy is seen in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 23
<p>A view of tattered notices posted on the front door of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A view of tattered notices posted on the front door of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A view of tattered notices posted on the front door of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 23
<p>A home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is enveloped in overgrowth in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is enveloped in overgrowth in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is enveloped in overgrowth in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 23
<p>The remains of a swimming pool sits next to where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

The remains of a swimming pool sits next to where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

The remains of a swimming pool sits next to where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 23
<p>Homes destroyed by Superstorm Sandy sit vacant in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Homes destroyed by Superstorm Sandy sit vacant in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Homes destroyed by Superstorm Sandy sit vacant in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 23
<p>Weeds and brush overtake a property destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Weeds and brush overtake a property destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Weeds and brush overtake a property destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 23
<p>A ship's wheel decoration stands in the overgrown yard of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar )</p>

A ship's wheel decoration stands in the overgrown yard of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar )

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A ship's wheel decoration stands in the overgrown yard of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar )

Close
10 / 23
<p>A sign hangs high on a telephone pole marking the waterline from Superstorm Sandy on Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A sign hangs high on a telephone pole marking the waterline from Superstorm Sandy on Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A sign hangs high on a telephone pole marking the waterline from Superstorm Sandy on Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 23
<p>A "No Trespassing" sign sits where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A "No Trespassing" sign sits where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A "No Trespassing" sign sits where a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 23
<p>A tattered U.S. flag hangs from the side of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A tattered U.S. flag hangs from the side of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A tattered U.S. flag hangs from the side of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
13 / 23
<p>An overgrown walkway leads to an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

An overgrown walkway leads to an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

An overgrown walkway leads to an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
14 / 23
<p>Tape still hangs on a window inside a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tape still hangs on a window inside a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Tape still hangs on a window inside a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 23
<p>A dumpster sits behind a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy that was being emptied in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A dumpster sits behind a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy that was being emptied in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A dumpster sits behind a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy that was being emptied in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
16 / 23
<p>A U.S. flag hangs on a piece of fencing where a house once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A U.S. flag hangs on a piece of fencing where a house once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A U.S. flag hangs on a piece of fencing where a house once stood in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
17 / 23
<p>A U.S. flag hangs in the overgrown side yard of a vacant home in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A U.S. flag hangs in the overgrown side yard of a vacant home in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A U.S. flag hangs in the overgrown side yard of a vacant home in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
18 / 23
<p>The entrance to an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is covered in overgrowth in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

The entrance to an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is covered in overgrowth in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

The entrance to an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is covered in overgrowth in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
19 / 23
<p>Items scattered by Superstorm Sandy sit amid the overgrowth of a vacant and destroyed home in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Items scattered by Superstorm Sandy sit amid the overgrowth of a vacant and destroyed home in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Items scattered by Superstorm Sandy sit amid the overgrowth of a vacant and destroyed home in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 23
<p>Heavy equipment works on the demolition of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Heavy equipment works on the demolition of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Heavy equipment works on the demolition of a home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
21 / 23
<p>A boarded window on the side of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is seen in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A boarded window on the side of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is seen in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A boarded window on the side of an abandoned home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is seen in the Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
22 / 23
<p>Marsh grass grows high in the Superstorm Sandy ravaged Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Marsh grass grows high in the Superstorm Sandy ravaged Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Marsh grass grows high in the Superstorm Sandy ravaged Oakwood Beach section of Staten Island in New York City October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Insects on the menu

Insects on the menu

Next Slideshows

Insects on the menu

Insects on the menu

'Le Festin Nu' or The Naked Feast, located in the heart of the trendy 18th arrondissement, is the first restaurant in Paris to incorporate insects onto its...

Oct 24 2013
Inside an East German bunker

Inside an East German bunker

A former East German bunker is now a museum where visitors can stay overnight as part of a historical "reality experience."

Oct 24 2013
Royal christening

Royal christening

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, hold a private christening for their son, Prince George.

Oct 23 2013
Building Venice's gondolas

Building Venice's gondolas

The sleek black gondolas that whisper through Venice bear the hallmarks of a tiny but proud group of artisans striving to keep alive the traditional building...

Oct 23 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast