Still Missing - MH370
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage, after he showed the house during an interview with...more
Zhiliang, whose fiancee who was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, shows an image on his mobile phone, which his fiancee chose for the reference to decorate their newly purchased house, during an interview with...more
Li, whose son Wen Yongsheng was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, shows medicine for herself and her husband which they take every day during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 11, 2014. Li and her...more
Liu Kun, whose younger brother Liu Qiang was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014 shows a picture of his brother (top, R) on his mobile phone during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 18, 2014. Liu said he...more
Feng Xuehong, whose son Wang Houbin was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014 cries as she shows a picture of her son on her mobile phone during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 18, 2014. In the last...more
Feng Xuehong, whose son Wang Houbin was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, cries during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 18, 2014. In the last conversation with her son before the incident, the son...more
Zhang, whose husband Wang Houbin was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014 shows her husband's car key and key holder during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 18, 2014. Six months after Malaysia Airlines...more
Liu, whose husband Lu was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, shows her husband's picture on his laptop during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 18, 2014, shows her husband's picture on his laptop as she...more
Liu, whose husband Lu was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, shows a room which they prepared for their future babies during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 18, 2014. They got married on March 1st, a...more
Liu, whose husband Lu was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, shows a last message from her missing husband (bottom on screen), during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 18, 2014. They got married on...more
Dai Shuqin' bag (L), which was a gift from her missing younger sister a long time ago, is hung on a wall for a photograph during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. Dai's sister's whole family was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight...more
Liu, whose husband Li Zhijin was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, poses with her husband's chair during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. Liu said she argued with her husband in their last...more
Liu, whose husband Li Zhijin was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, shows her husband's picture on a laptop during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. Liu said she argued with her husband in...more
A tea cup of Li Zhijin, who was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014 is covered with dust on his desk at his house in Beijing July 22, 2014. Li's wife Liu said she argued with her husband in their last phone call...more
Liu, whose husband Li Zhijin was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, tries her husband's ring on her finger as she shows it during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. Liu said she argued with her...more
Hu, whose son Zhao's whole family was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014 wipes her tears during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 24, 2014 as her granddaughter's framed picture is seen in the living room...more
Hu, whose son Zhao's whole family was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014 shows her missing granddaughter's dolls during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 24, 2014. Hu said she had thought of committing...more
Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014 shows a picture which features she and her husband together, and her husband's cup, at a park near her house where she and her husband used...more
Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, shows a picture of she and her husband together and an old card with a message given by her husband, at a park near her house where she and...more
Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014 shows a family photo featuring her missing husband (top, R) at a park near her house where she and her husband used to visit, during an...more
Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, shows an electronic razor which her missing husband used, at a park near her house where she and her husband used to visit, during an...more
Zhang Xiaomi, a cat raised by Li Zhen and her husband, who was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, is seen while Li has an interview with Reuters in Beijing August 21, 2014. Li said her only wish now is that her...more
Zhang Yongli, whose daughter Zhang Qi was onboard Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014 looks at his daughter's plush toys as he poses for a picture, during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. Zhang said...more
Zhang Yongli, whose daughter Zhang Qi was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014 shows a note featuring a poem which Zhang wrote for his daughter, during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. Zhang...more
Zhang Yongli, whose daughter Zhang Qi was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014 shows a badge which he received from an NGO group supporting the family members of missing passengers, during an interview with...more
