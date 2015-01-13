Still standing in Gaza
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari, 15, who lost her both legs by what medics said was Israeli shelling at a UN-run school where she was taking refuge during the 50-day war last summer, is helped by her sister to put on her headscarf in an apartment...more
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari uses her walker near the ruins of her house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the war, in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari looks out a car window at the ruins of her house (reflected in the window) that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the war, in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015....more
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari shakes hands with her friend near the ruins of her house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the war, in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari holds pictures of her relatives, killed in the same shelling incident in which she lost her legs at a UN-run school, in an apartment in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015....more
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari uses her walker at the ruins of her house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the war, in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A brother of 15-year-old Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari pushes her in a wheelchair inside an apartment in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari is helped by her friend as she leaves her school, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari takes an exam at her school, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari sits in an apartment in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
No Pants subway ride
Riding the subway without pants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride.
Church for the deaf
Manhattan's St. Elizabeth is the only Roman Catholic parish dedicated to serving a deaf congregation.
A week in Paris
Images from the attack on French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo and the manhunt that followed.
Hunting with Myanmar's Naga
In Myanmar, around 120,000 people live in the Naga Self-Administered Zone where they survive mainly by subsistence farming and hunting.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.