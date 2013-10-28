Storm batters Europe
Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept away to sea at Newhaven in South East England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man helps a woman to cross a square during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A pedestrian holds onto a post in front of a woman falling down during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A tree that fell on and killed a woman along a street, lies on a car next to the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A houseboat sunk by a fallen tree is seen in a canal along the Jacob van Lennepkade street in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
The roof of a pedestrian bridge which collapsed during strong winds is seen outside London Bridge Station in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Pedestrians try to protect themselves with umbrellas during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Theo Harcourt, a 13-year-old student, jumps over a fallen tree as he makes his way to school in Islington, north London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Emergency services work at the scene of a fallen tree at Bath Road in Hounslow, west London, October 28, 2013.REUTERS/Toby Melville
A tree that fell on and killed a woman is seen next to the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28,2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Workers clear a fallen tree from a street in south London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
People watch as waves crash against the harbour wall at Porthcawl in south Wales, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Residents look at a fallen tree in a street in south London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A collapsed crane lies on the roof of the Cabinet Office in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A commuter loses control of her umbrella as she braves the wind and rain while crossing London Bridge in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The roof of a pedestrian bridge which collapsed during strong winds is seen outside London Bridge Station in London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The captain of a tour boat holds on to a pole to avoid a collision with a tree that fell into the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A cyclist carries his bicycle over a fallen tree in Islington, north London, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Women run after a suitcase during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man walks alongside a yacht washed up on the beach after storms battered Brighton in south east England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
