Storm in the South
People rest at the aisle of a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Georgia National Guard troops drive down Interstate 285 as they look to help people get their stranded cars out of the snow in Atlanta, Georgia January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Georgia National Guard Sgt. Chad Armstrong (R) and other guardsmen help people get their stranded cars out of the snow in Atlanta, Georgia January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Georgia National Guard troops Command Sgt. Maj. Buddy Grisham (L) and Sgt. Chad Armstrong help each other from slipping on the ice as they assist people in getting their stranded cars out of the snow in Atlanta, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Aluka...more
Abandoned cars sit on an entrance ramp to I-65 North after a snow and ice storm stranded commuters on the interstates and local roads into Birmingham, Alabama, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Georgia National Guard troops help people get their stranded cars out of the snow in Atlanta, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
People rest at the aisle of a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A tractor trailer sits spun out while trying to get around stalled vehicles on I-65 North into Birmingham, Alabama, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Karen Wang sleeps at the aisle of a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A series of snowmen are seen on the back of a car as cold weather descends on Mobile, Alabama, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff
Traffic is stalled on I-65 North after a snow and ice storm stranded commuters on the interstates and local roads into Birmingham, Alabama, January 29, 2014 . REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Paul Stallings sits next to the frozen section inside a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
People sleep at the aisle of a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Stranded passenger Bill Boyce of Chicago sleeps in the lobby after his flight to Chicago was cancelled at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Tomay Ozgokmen, a professor from the University of Miami, takes a picture of an iced-over car as cold weather descends on Mobile, Alabama, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff
Traffic is stalled on I-459 North into Birmingham, Alabama, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
The on-ramp to the Crescent City Connection, a bridge that connects the east bank of the Mississippi River to the west bank, remains closed due to icy conditions in New Orleans, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A car sits in a ditch along with other abandoned cars after running off the roadway due to a snow storm in Atlanta, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Icicles hang from a road sign as cold weather descends on Mobile, Alabama, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff
People check on their cars after ice caused an accident on a bridge in Metairie, Louisiana, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Cars and trucks are gridlocked on the I-75 interstate highway after a rare snowstorm in Kennesaw, Georgia, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Icicles are seen forming on a fountain during winter at Jackson Square Park in New Orleans, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Cars sit on an icy road in Hoover, Alabama a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
A travel warning sign is seen along Interstate 65 as cold weather descends on Mobile, Alabama, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff
Stranded passenger and former Marine Jorge Aburto of Miami sleeps in the lobby after his flight to Miami was cancelled at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Workers with the city of Mobile shovel dirt on a bridge as cold weather descends on Mobile, Alabama, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff
