Storms of sand
A man walks next to a tree during a dust storm in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A traffic light shows red as a dust storm blankets the Sydney Harbour Bridge at sunrise, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Private First Class Brandon Voris, 19, of Lebanon, Ohio, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company stands in the middle of his camp as a sandstorm hits his remote outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, October 28,...more
Sand blows across the coastal highway near Brega in eastern Libya, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A massive sand storm cloud is close to enveloping a military camp as it rolls over Al Asad, Iraq, April 27, 2005. REUTERS/Department of Defense/Cpl. Alicia M. Garcia
Children are engulfed in dust as a convoy of escorted taxis carrying Muslims, fleeing sectarian violence, arrives at a temporary internally displaced person camp at the airport in Bangui, Central African Republic January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried...more
Strong winds blow dust over buildings located on the outskirts of Beijing, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A dust storm blankets Sydney's iconic Opera House at sunrise September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Dust envelops art installations during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman covers her face against a sandstorm on a street in Tianjin, China March 20, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Du
Two people look at the scene of a multiple vehicle collisions along Interstate-10 during a dust storm near Casa Grande, Arizona, December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man walks past a coal plant amidst a dust storm in Lingwu, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Tiananmen Square is seen amid a sandstorm in Beijing, China March 20, 2010. REUTERS/Grace Liang
Men ride a motorcycle through a heavy dust storm along a road in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A gold mine worker takes shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, Sudan July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A Kurdish Syrian refugee covers her face as she waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man rides a bicycle during a dust storm in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Hindu devotees endure a dust storm while heading towards the Shri Hinglaj Mata Temple in Balochistan province, Pakistan April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An internally displaced man, who fled a military offensive in the Swat valley region, sits outside his family tent during a dust storm at the UNHCR Jalozai camp in Pakistan, July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A mosque is seen through the haze of a morning sand storm in central Cairo, Egypt March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Next Slideshows
Syria and Iraq's antiquities
A look at the priceless artifacts and sites in Syria and Iraq, amid reports the Islamic State has executed a Syrian antiquities expert.
Iran nose job
Iranians have undergone the most numbers of rhinoplasty procedures, or nose jobs, in the world, according to local media.
Cliffhanger vacation in Peru
Tourists let it all hang out for a night in a transparent mountaintop sleeping pod in Peru's Sacred Valley.
Earth from space
Stunning views from the International Space Station.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.