Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 12, 2014 | 3:05pm EDT

Stranded in Bangui

<p>A boy runs past with a home made toy car in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A boy runs past with a home made toy car in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A boy runs past with a home made toy car in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
1 / 25
<p>A man and a child walk along a mostly empty road in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man and a child walk along a mostly empty road in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A man and a child walk along a mostly empty road in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
2 / 25
<p>A woman looks at the camera in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman looks at the camera in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A woman looks at the camera in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
3 / 25
<p>A man sleeps on a mat on the ground in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man sleeps on a mat on the ground in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A man sleeps on a mat on the ground in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
4 / 25
<p>A man prays in a mosque in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man prays in a mosque in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A man prays in a mosque in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
5 / 25
<p>Students attend class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Students attend class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Students attend class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
6 / 25
<p>Students attend class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Students attend class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Students attend class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
7 / 25
<p>Students prepare for class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Students prepare for class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Students prepare for class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
8 / 25
<p>Mothers wait to have their children checked by health workers as Muslim families, fleeing ongoing sectarian violence, prepare to be evacuated by air from the consulate of Mauritania in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Mothers wait to have their children checked by health workers as Muslim families, fleeing ongoing sectarian violence, prepare to be evacuated by air from the consulate of Mauritania in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola more

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Mothers wait to have their children checked by health workers as Muslim families, fleeing ongoing sectarian violence, prepare to be evacuated by air from the consulate of Mauritania in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
9 / 25
<p>A girl smiles as Muslim families, fleeing the ongoing sectarian violence, prepare to be evacuated by air from the consulate of Mauritania in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A girl smiles as Muslim families, fleeing the ongoing sectarian violence, prepare to be evacuated by air from the consulate of Mauritania in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A girl smiles as Muslim families, fleeing the ongoing sectarian violence, prepare to be evacuated by air from the consulate of Mauritania in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
10 / 25
<p>Children wait among bags and personal belongings as Muslim families prepare to be evacuated by air, as they flee ongoing sectarian violence, at the consulate of Mauritania in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Children wait among bags and personal belongings as Muslim families prepare to be evacuated by air, as they flee ongoing sectarian violence, at the consulate of Mauritania in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Children wait among bags and personal belongings as Muslim families prepare to be evacuated by air, as they flee ongoing sectarian violence, at the consulate of Mauritania in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
11 / 25
<p>A girl holds an umbrella in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

A girl holds an umbrella in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A girl holds an umbrella in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Close
12 / 25
<p>Residents stand around an open-air market in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

Residents stand around an open-air market in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Residents stand around an open-air market in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Close
13 / 25
<p>Children walk around an open-air market in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

Children walk around an open-air market in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Children walk around an open-air market in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Close
14 / 25
<p>A man tries to fix the satellite equipment at a local public television hall in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

A man tries to fix the satellite equipment at a local public television hall in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A man tries to fix the satellite equipment at a local public television hall in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Close
15 / 25
<p>Vendors sell traditional French baguettes at an open air market in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

Vendors sell traditional French baguettes at an open air market in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Vendors sell traditional French baguettes at an open air market in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Close
16 / 25
<p>A woman cleans freshly caught fish on the shores of the Obangui river in the district of Wango of the capital Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman cleans freshly caught fish on the shores of the Obangui river in the district of Wango of the capital Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A woman cleans freshly caught fish on the shores of the Obangui river in the district of Wango of the capital Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
17 / 25
<p>Habiba Hassan, 6, poses for a photograph near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014.REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Habiba Hassan, 6, poses for a photograph near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014.REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Habiba Hassan, 6, poses for a photograph near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014.REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
18 / 25
<p>A man rests on a mat as another washes his face prior to prayers near a mosque some distance from Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man rests on a mat as another washes his face prior to prayers near a mosque some distance from Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried...more

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A man rests on a mat as another washes his face prior to prayers near a mosque some distance from Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
19 / 25
<p>Women and children collect water from a pump near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Women and children collect water from a pump near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Women and children collect water from a pump near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
20 / 25
<p>A man walks out of a mosque near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man walks out of a mosque near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A man walks out of a mosque near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
21 / 25
<p>A woman walks past men resting by a mosque near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman walks past men resting by a mosque near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A woman walks past men resting by a mosque near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
22 / 25
<p>Relatives sit near Aliou Abalaye, 4, as he lies sick on the floor near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Relatives sit near Aliou Abalaye, 4, as he lies sick on the floor near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Relatives sit near Aliou Abalaye, 4, as he lies sick on the floor near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
23 / 25
<p>A girl walks through rubble of demolished Muslims' homes in the district of Miskine in the capital Bangui March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A girl walks through rubble of demolished Muslims' homes in the district of Miskine in the capital Bangui March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A girl walks through rubble of demolished Muslims' homes in the district of Miskine in the capital Bangui March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
24 / 25
<p>Youths chat in an airplane hangar, which is being used to shelter Muslims fleeing ongoing sectarian violence, at the airport of the capital Bangui March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Youths chat in an airplane hangar, which is being used to shelter Muslims fleeing ongoing sectarian violence, at the airport of the capital Bangui March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Youths chat in an airplane hangar, which is being used to shelter Muslims fleeing ongoing sectarian violence, at the airport of the capital Bangui March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Unrest in Turkey

Unrest in Turkey

Next Slideshows

Unrest in Turkey

Unrest in Turkey

Protests reignited in Turkey after the death of a 15-year-old boy hit in the head by a tear-gas canister during demonstrations last summer.

Mar 12 2014
Mali divided

Mali divided

Mali's north and south are still at odds after a French-led campaign against Islamist militants.

Mar 12 2014
Ten years since Madrid bombings

Ten years since Madrid bombings

Memorials mark the tenth anniversary of the train bombings that killed 191 people and injured more than 1,500.

Mar 12 2014
Strange collections

Strange collections

Some of the most unusual collections of stuff from around the world.

Mar 11 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast