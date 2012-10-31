Stranded in Hoboken
A man carries his wife through the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Emergency workers search for residents to rescue in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People try to open their garage on the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man takes pictures of cars on a flooded street at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A family walks through a flooded street at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man carries his baby after being rescued by police officers and army members at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man makes his way out of the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man makes his way out of the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A police officer carries a child after a rescue at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People make their way out of the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A police officer carries a baby after a rescue at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A military helicopter flies over the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Members of the U.S. army help to rescue residents in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman carries her dog through the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Car are seen on a street flooded at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Rescue workers patrol a flooded street at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People are evacuated by the national guard out of the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A woman makes her way through the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
People make their way out of the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A family looks out from the back of an army truck after being rescued by police officers and army members at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
