Stranded in Hoboken

<p>A man carries his wife through the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

A man carries his wife through the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, October 31, 2012

<p>Emergency workers search for residents to rescue in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Emergency workers search for residents to rescue in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>People try to open their garage on the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

People try to open their garage on the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A man takes pictures of cars on a flooded street at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A man takes pictures of cars on a flooded street at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A family walks through a flooded street at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A family walks through a flooded street at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A man carries his baby after being rescued by police officers and army members at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A man carries his baby after being rescued by police officers and army members at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A man makes his way out of the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A man makes his way out of the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A man makes his way out of the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A man makes his way out of the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A police officer carries a child after a rescue at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A police officer carries a child after a rescue at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>People make their way out of the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

People make their way out of the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A police officer carries a baby after a rescue at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A police officer carries a baby after a rescue at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A military helicopter flies over the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

A military helicopter flies over the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Members of the U.S. army help to rescue residents in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Members of the U.S. army help to rescue residents in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A woman carries her dog through the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A woman carries her dog through the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Car are seen on a street flooded at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Car are seen on a street flooded at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Rescue workers patrol a flooded street at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Rescue workers patrol a flooded street at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>People are evacuated by the national guard out of the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

People are evacuated by the national guard out of the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A woman makes her way through the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A woman makes her way through the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>People make their way out of the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

People make their way out of the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A family looks out from the back of an army truck after being rescued by police officers and army members at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A family looks out from the back of an army truck after being rescued by police officers and army members at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

