Stranded migrants protest living conditions
An Afghan migrant shouts at a police officer as refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, argue with police as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Children climb at the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block one of the entrances of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Children climb at the entrace of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Afghan women pass through a hole in a fence, during a protest at the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are seen behind a fence at the premises of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers arrive to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are pushed by police officers as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis