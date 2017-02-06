Edition:
Stranded migrants protest living conditions

Alkis Konstantinidis
ATHENS, Greece
Date: Monday, February 06, 2017

An Afghan migrant shouts at a police officer as refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, argue with police as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens, Greece.

Date: Monday, February 06, 2017

Children climb at the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, in Athens.

Date: Monday, February 06, 2017

Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens.

Date: Monday, February 06, 2017

Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block one of the entrances of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens.

Date: Monday, February 06, 2017

Children climb at the entrace of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, in Athens.

Date: Monday, February 06, 2017

Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens.

Date: Monday, February 06, 2017

Afghan women pass through a hole in a fence, during a protest at the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens.

Date: Monday, February 06, 2017

Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are seen behind a fence at the premises of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens.

Date: Monday, February 06, 2017

Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers arrive to disperse them, in Athens.

Date: Monday, February 06, 2017

Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are pushed by police officers as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens.

