Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 14, 2016 | 4:45pm EDT

Stranded on a Greek island

A migrant sits at the seaside at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant sits at the seaside at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A migrant sits at the seaside at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 22
A boy rides a bicycle at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A boy rides a bicycle at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A boy rides a bicycle at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 22
Volunteers escort refugee children at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Volunteers escort refugee children at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Volunteers escort refugee children at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 22
Syrian refugee Mohammed Al Jassem, 26, from Deir al-Zor sits inside his tent at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugee Mohammed Al Jassem, 26, from Deir al-Zor sits inside his tent at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Syrian refugee Mohammed Al Jassem, 26, from Deir al-Zor sits inside his tent at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 22
A Syrian boy plays next to the sea at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian boy plays next to the sea at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A Syrian boy plays next to the sea at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 22
Anis, 4, from Syria (C) is bathed by his mother, as others wash their clothes and shoes, at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Anis, 4, from Syria (C) is bathed by his mother, as others wash their clothes and shoes, at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Anis, 4, from Syria (C) is bathed by his mother, as others wash their clothes and shoes, at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 22
British volunteer primary school teacher Helen Brannigan (C) speaks to refugee children before class at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

British volunteer primary school teacher Helen Brannigan (C) speaks to refugee children before class at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
British volunteer primary school teacher Helen Brannigan (C) speaks to refugee children before class at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 22
A map of Greece hangs on a tent at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A map of Greece hangs on a tent at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A map of Greece hangs on a tent at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 22
Refugee children attend a class at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugee children attend a class at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Refugee children attend a class at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 22
A migrant rests inside a tent at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant rests inside a tent at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A migrant rests inside a tent at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 22
Refugee children attend a class at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugee children attend a class at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Refugee children attend a class at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 22
A Syrian refugee holds his baby as he fills a plastic bottle with drinking water at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee holds his baby as he fills a plastic bottle with drinking water at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A Syrian refugee holds his baby as he fills a plastic bottle with drinking water at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 22
British volunteer primary school teacher Helen Brannigan holds a pen and a cup as she conducts an English class to refugee children at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

British volunteer primary school teacher Helen Brannigan holds a pen and a cup as she conducts an English class to refugee children at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
British volunteer primary school teacher Helen Brannigan holds a pen and a cup as she conducts an English class to refugee children at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 22
Tents are set on the beach at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Tents are set on the beach at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Tents are set on the beach at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 22
A migrant makes his way at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant makes his way at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A migrant makes his way at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 22
Refugees and migrants sit next to tents set on the beach next to a medieval fortification wall, at the Souda municipality run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants sit next to tents set on the beach next to a medieval fortification wall, at the Souda municipality run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Refugees and migrants sit next to tents set on the beach next to a medieval fortification wall, at the Souda municipality run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 22
A boy sits next to a container housing refugees and migrants at the Souda municipality-run camp, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A boy sits next to a container housing refugees and migrants at the Souda municipality-run camp, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A boy sits next to a container housing refugees and migrants at the Souda municipality-run camp, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 22
A girl from Syria gives a glass of water to her sister at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A girl from Syria gives a glass of water to her sister at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A girl from Syria gives a glass of water to her sister at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
18 / 22
A Syrian refugee washes his clothes in the sea at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee washes his clothes in the sea at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A Syrian refugee washes his clothes in the sea at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
19 / 22
A boy runs inside the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A boy runs inside the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A boy runs inside the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
20 / 22
A boy looks inside a tent at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A boy looks inside a tent at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A boy looks inside a tent at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
21 / 22
Anis, 4, from Syria (L) hides behind a blanket as his brother Mahmoudi (R) sleeps inside their family's tent at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Anis, 4, from Syria (L) hides behind a blanket as his brother Mahmoudi (R) sleeps inside their family's tent at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Anis, 4, from Syria (L) hides behind a blanket as his brother Mahmoudi (R) sleeps inside their family's tent at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
How to build a castle

How to build a castle

Next Slideshows

How to build a castle

How to build a castle

The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th century.

Sep 14 2016
Portraits of Powell

Portraits of Powell

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell called Donald Trump "a national disgrace" in recently hacked emails, according to news reports.

Sep 14 2016
Desperation in South Africa's City of Gold

Desperation in South Africa's City of Gold

Illegal gold miners seek their fortune deep under Johannesburg, risking flooding, fires or rockfalls in 100-year-old tunnels compromised by unauthorized and...

Sep 14 2016
Make America Wear Hats Again

Make America Wear Hats Again

Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" has inspired voters and parodies.

Sep 14 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast