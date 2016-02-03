Edition:
Stranded ships

The cargo ship BSLE Sunrise lies stranded close to the shore in Valencia after a heavy rainstorm, September 29, 2012. The two cargo ships, Celia and the BSLE Sunrise, which were anchored in front of the Valencia port were stranded by heavy rainstorms. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2012
Waves batter a merchant vessel stranded along the coast during a heavy storm in Valparaiso City, northwest of Santiago, Chile, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2010
A man walks towards the cargo ferry "Riverdance" which remains beached off the North Shore of Blackpool, northern England, February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2008
The USS Guardian, a U.S. Navy minesweeper, is seen at the Vicinity of South Islet in Tubbataha Reefs after it ran aground in Palawan province, west of Manila, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Armed Forces of the Philippines

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2013
Two cargo ships lie stranded close to the shore after a heavy rainstorm in Valencia, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2012
Oil is seen next to the 230-metre (754-ft) bulk coal carrier Shen Neng I about 70 km (43 miles) east of Great Keppel Island, April 4, 2010. The stranded Chinese bulk coal carrier leaked oil into the sea around Australia's Great Barrier Reef. REUTERS/Maritime Safety Queensland

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2010
A wave crashes into a ship which broke free from a tow line at Sheffield Beach some 60km (37 miles) north of Durban, South Africa, July 26, 2011. The ship subsequently ran aground. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2011
An aerial view shows Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler which swept by ashore during the earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2011
Bystanders watch as the stranded bulk coal carrier Seli 1 burns off Cape Town's Blouberg beach, South Africa, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Wessels

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2010
A vessel is stranded near the coast of Lingao, south China's Hainan province, September 24, 2007. The vessel ran aground after tropical storm Francisco made landfall in Hainan. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2007
Sea Rescue boats monitor the stranded bulk coal carrier Seli 1 as it burns off Cape Town's Blouberg beach, South Africa, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Wessels

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2010
The Aztec Maiden, a Philippine-registered freighter, is seen off a Dutch beach in Wijk aan Zee, January 20, 2012. The Philippine cargo ship ran aground off the Dutch coast after an unsuccessful attempt to anchor. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2012
A general view shows Iranian container ship, Zoorik, which broke into two parts by strong waves after running aground off the coast near Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China, November 3, 2009. Zoorik was stranded at the estuary of the Yangtze River. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2009
A boat is stranded in the frozen Yellow Sea in Dandong, Liaoning province, China, January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2010
Locals and tourists walk around the Dutch ship Artemis which ran aground on the beach of les Sables d'Olonne, southern French Britanny, western France, March 10, 2008. The ship was driven onto the coast by high wind. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, March 10, 2008
An aerial view of Russian ship "Petrozavodsk" after running aground close to Bjoernoeya (Bear Island) in the Norwegian Sea, May 11, 2009. REUTERS/330-Squadron/RNoAF/Scanpix

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
Salvage officials look on as a tugboat attempts to refloat fishing vessel Eihatsu Maru which ran aground at Clifton, one of Cape Town's most popular tourist beaches, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2012
View of the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, Italy, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2012
A ship which broke free from a tow line lies stranded near the shore at Sheffield Beach, north of Durban, South Africa, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2011
A tug illumnates the cargo ship Hoegh Osaka as it lies on its side after running aground in the Solent estuary, near Southampton in southern England, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Surfers enter the water at the shore where two cargo ships lie stranded after a heavy rainstorm in Valenica, Spain, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2012
A couple sitting along the coast observe two cargo ships stranded close to the shore after a heavy rainstorm in Valencia, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2012
Stricken cargo ship 'Modern Express' is seen in the Atlantic Ocean off France, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Loic Bernardin/Marine Nationale

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
People look at the Aztec Maiden, a Philippine-registered freighter, off a Dutch beach in Wijk aan Zee January 20, 2012. The Philippine cargo ship ran aground off the Dutch coast on Friday after breaking its anchor, Dutch media reported. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos (NETHERLANDS - Tags: MARITIME)

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2012
