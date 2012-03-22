Strange and unusual

Edition:
<p>A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 7, 2012. The shoe is part of a ladies series of creations by Indian car designer Sudhakar Yadav to mark the International Women's Day and the car can run at a maximum speed of 45 kph (28 mph). REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 7, 2012. The shoe is part of a ladies series of creations by Indian car designer Sudhakar Yadav to mark the International Women's Day and the car can run at a maximum speed of 45 kph (28 mph). REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>An Yanshi (R), wearing a panda costume, stands in a truck as he unloads panda droppings which are used as fertiliser at his tea farm during a media event in Ya'an, Sichuan province March 17, 2012. China's national treasure, the giant panda, will become even more precious if one businessman succeeds in using their dung to grow organic green tea he intends to sell for over $200 a cup. An, an entrepreneur in southwest China, grows the tea using tonnes of excrement from panda bears living at nearby breeding centres. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An Yanshi (R), wearing a panda costume, stands in a truck as he unloads panda droppings which are used as fertiliser at his tea farm during a media event in Ya'an, Sichuan province March 17, 2012. China's national treasure, the giant panda, will become even more precious if one businessman succeeds in using their dung to grow organic green tea he intends to sell for over $200 a cup. An, an entrepreneur in southwest China, grows the tea using tonnes of excrement from panda bears living at nearby breeding centres. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Zeng Lingjun uses a computer next to his son sleeping on a bed at his home inside an unused toilet of a hotel in Shenyang, Liaoning province March 18, 2012. Zeng, who is a shoe repairer, rented the unused toilet of the hotel since 2006 as his home, and made up his family by marrying Wang Zhixia in 2010, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Zeng Lingjun uses a computer next to his son sleeping on a bed at his home inside an unused toilet of a hotel in Shenyang, Liaoning province March 18, 2012. Zeng, who is a shoe repairer, rented the unused toilet of the hotel since 2006 as his home, and made up his family by marrying Wang Zhixia in 2010, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Street musician James Bowen busks with cat Bob in Covent Garden in London March 13, 2012. Bowen has written a book named "A Street Cat Named Bob" about the experiences of the then homeless pair and how they met. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Street musician James Bowen busks with cat Bob in Covent Garden in London March 13, 2012. Bowen has written a book named "A Street Cat Named Bob" about the experiences of the then homeless pair and how they met. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>An Israeli youth dressed in a headless costume watches the annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv March 8, 2012. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

An Israeli youth dressed in a headless costume watches the annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv March 8, 2012. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>A truck passes a dummy policeman in the town of Krugloe, some 200 km (125 miles) east of Minsk, March 13, 2012. Belarussian traffic police widely use double-sided cutouts of officers equipped with fake radar guns to try and curb speeding vehicles. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

A truck passes a dummy policeman in the town of Krugloe, some 200 km (125 miles) east of Minsk, March 13, 2012. Belarussian traffic police widely use double-sided cutouts of officers equipped with fake radar guns to try and curb speeding vehicles. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Zoltan Kohari, known as the Slovak Batman, poses in his home in the town of Dunajska Streda, some 34 miles (55 km) south of Bratislava March 8, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he became known as the hero in a Batman's costume. While he has not fought crime yet, he does believe in justice and wants to help the police. In the mean time, Kohari, who is poor, does what he can to help the residents to make their daily life easier. In return, some of these residents give him food. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa </p>

Zoltan Kohari, known as the Slovak Batman, poses in his home in the town of Dunajska Streda, some 34 miles (55 km) south of Bratislava March 8, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he became known as the hero in a Batman's costume. While he has not fought crime yet, he does believe in justice and wants to help the police. In the mean time, Kohari, who is poor, does what he can to help the residents to make their daily life easier. In return, some of these residents give him food. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

<p>Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picture at home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo March 11, 2012. Pinheiro has been called to help police patrol the crime-ridden streets of Taubate, in Brazil. He was officially presented on March 17 in the districts with the highest crime rates in Sao Paulo state. Police captain Warley Takeo, one of the policemen who decided to bring in the character to help them fight drug traffickers, said the measure would bring long-term benefits. Takeo said making a connection between the police and Batman would help children have a clearer idea of good and bad. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picture at home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo March 11, 2012. Pinheiro has been called to help police patrol the crime-ridden streets of Taubate, in Brazil. He was officially presented on March 17 in the districts with the highest crime rates in Sao Paulo state. Police captain Warley Takeo, one of the policemen who decided to bring in the character to help them fight drug traffickers, said the measure would bring long-term benefits. Takeo said making a connection between the police and Batman would help children have a clearer idea of good and bad. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

<p>Money concealed in pastries that the German customs agency Zoll seized during an anti-money laundering operation, is displayed before the agency's annual statistics news conference at the finance ministry in Berlin March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Money concealed in pastries that the German customs agency Zoll seized during an anti-money laundering operation, is displayed before the agency's annual statistics news conference at the finance ministry in Berlin March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Milk containers hang from the windows of a passenger train in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

Milk containers hang from the windows of a passenger train in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>A Guinness World Record for the longest train of a wedding dress is attempted in front of the Parliament palace in Bucharest March 20, 2012. The 2,750 meter long train broke a previous record of 2,488 meters. It is made of 4,700 meters of material using 1,857 needles, taking 100 days to made. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

A Guinness World Record for the longest train of a wedding dress is attempted in front of the Parliament palace in Bucharest March 20, 2012. The 2,750 meter long train broke a previous record of 2,488 meters. It is made of 4,700 meters of material using 1,857 needles, taking 100 days to made. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>A man performs with a crocodile at a zoo in Hanoi March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tuan DC </p>

A man performs with a crocodile at a zoo in Hanoi March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tuan DC

<p>Clothes hang on a stick which is balanced on two human-shaped lanterns for the upcoming Wuhan-Chengdu International Panda Lantern Festival in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Clothes hang on a stick which is balanced on two human-shaped lanterns for the upcoming Wuhan-Chengdu International Panda Lantern Festival in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A woman and her son sit inside the capsule of an electric tricycle as they drive along a main road in central Beijing March 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A woman and her son sit inside the capsule of an electric tricycle as they drive along a main road in central Beijing March 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Shadows are cast by people as they watch a busker playing an electric guitar as he stands in the river Thames at low tide on the Southbank in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Shadows are cast by people as they watch a busker playing an electric guitar as he stands in the river Thames at low tide on the Southbank in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

