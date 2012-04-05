Strange and unusual

Edition:
<p>An employee gives a medical-cosmetic massage to a client using African snails at a beauty salon in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 23, 2012. The beauty salon is the only one in the region using the snails' method, which is believed to help in speeding up regeneration of the skin, eliminating wrinkles, scars and traces of burn marks, according to the owner Alyona Zlotnikova. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>A girl looks at a pot of regular hard-boiled eggs, next to a pot of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. It's the end of a school day in the eastern Chinese city of Dongyang, and eager parents collect their children after a hectic day of primary school. But that's just the start of busy times for dozens of egg vendors across the city, deep in coastal Zhejiang province, who ready themselves to cook up a unique springtime snack favoured by local residents. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

<p>A model is pictured backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A devotee blesses a child with a snake during a Hindu festival in Yangon, Myanmar, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

<p>An untitled art piece from Australian artist Stephen Birch is seen at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney March 28, 2012. After a $53 million redevelopment, the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia will reopen its doors to the public on March 29, according to the museum's press release. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

<p>Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, is greeted by a dog in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state March 26, 2012. Pinheiro has been called to help police patrol the crime-ridden streets of Taubate, in Brazil. He was officially presented on March 17 in the districts with the highest crime rates in Sao Paulo state. Police captain Warley Takeo, one of the policemen who decided to bring in the character to help them fight drug traffickers, said the measure would bring long-term benefits. Takeo said making a connection between the police and Batman would help children have a clearer idea of good and bad. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

<p>A man holds up his Tibetan mastiff as they perform on stage during a dog beauty contest at an exhibition center in Shenyang, Liaoning province March 23, 2012. About 2000 Tibetan mastiffs participated in the China Tibetan Mastiff Exhibition, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>An employee, wearing a panda costume, pours panda tea into a small cup using a teapot with a long spout at a tea house during a promotional event in Chengdu, Sichuan province, March 27, 2012. An Yanshi, an entrepreneur in southwest China, grows the tea in mountainous Ya'an in Sichuan province using tonnes of excrement from panda as fertilizer. The tea went on sale on Tuesday at the price of 20,000 yuan ($3,178) a jar, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

<p>A bear and his caretaker rest on a bench at Yangon Zoo, Myanmar, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

<p>A puppy rides a Volkswagen Beetle toy during a mass in honor of Saint Lazaro in the indigenous community at Masaya city, about 15 miles (24 km) south from Managua, Nicaragua, March 25, 2012. Hundreds of devotees presented their sick animals to the Saint Lazaro, considered the saint patron of dogs. REUTERS/Diana Ulloa </p>

<p>Union picketers show their buttocks to people sitting outside a bar at La Merced square as they try to close the bar during a nationwide general strike in Malaga, southern Spain March 29, 2012. Spanish workers staged a general strike on Thursday to protest against labour reforms which the government declared "unstoppable" but many ignored the action, fearing for their jobs in a country with the EU's highest unemployment rate. The placard reads "The history is written on the street". REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A performer hangs from the 3 metre springboard during a break in competition at the FINA Diving World Series being held at the National Aquatics Centre, also known as the Water Cube, in Beijing March 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

