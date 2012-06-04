Strange and unusual
German design collective Urbanscreen projects images onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House at the opening night of the Vivid Festival in Sydney May 25, 2012. Vivid Sydney, a festival of light, music and ideas, will run until June 11. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
The Orvillecopter by Dutch artist Bart Jansen (back L) flies in a gallery as part of the KunstRAI art festival in Amsterdam June 3, 2012. Jansen said the Orvillecopter is part of a visual art project which pays tribute to his cat Orville, by making it fly after it was killed by a car. He built the Orvillecopter together with radio control helicopter flyer Arjen Beltman (back R). REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Italian artists Antonio Garullo (R) and Mario Ottocento (L) look at their exhibit entitled "The Dream Of Italian", which comprises of a wax figurine representing Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi as being dead, at the Ferrajoli Palace in downtown Rome May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An undated handout photo provided by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) May 31, 2012, shows a researcher observing a rat walking on its hind legs during an experiment at the Center for Neuroprosthetics and Brain Mind Institute in Ecublens. Rats with spinal cord injuries and severe paralysis are now walking thanks to researchers lead by Professor Gregoire Courtine at EPFL. Published in the June 1, 2012 issue of 'Science' magazine, the results show that a severed section of the spinal cord can make a comeback when its own innate intelligence and regenerative capacity is awakened. According to lead author Gregoire Courtine, it is yet unclear if similar rehabilitation techniques could work for humans, but the observed nerve growth hints at new methods for treating paralysis. REUTERS/EPFL/Handout
A man dressed as Charlie Chaplin walks on the beach in Cannes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man kisses a camel at the Pyramids Plateau in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Pregnant women with their bellies painted stand on the stage during an event to celebrate National Mother's Day in Managua May 30, 2012. A dozen pregnant women participated in the contest "Madre Panza" (Big Belly), organized by a Sandinista radio station. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man transports ducks on a motorcycle to a market in Nam Ha province, outside Hanoi May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kham
Ukrainian heavyweight boxing title holder Vladimir Klitschko (L) plays with a child during a sport holiday in Kiev May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Klitschko foundation press service/Handout
Petrica Iancu, a 20 year-old desktop support technician who has lived in London for more than a year, poses for a picture in Balham, London, May 22, 2012. When asked what he felt about London hosting the Olympics, Iancu said: "I think it's a good idea and is good for London's name. But it's not so good for the people who live in Stratford because of the Olympics everything gets more expensive and local people can't afford it." REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Octopuses Paulus, born in Germany, swims over boxes with the flags of Germany and Portugal to predict the winner between the two teams' Euro 2012 soccer match, in Porto's city Sea Life Aquarium May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Luis Efigenio
Drummer Matthew Bick poses for pictures wearing a Queen Elizabeth II mask during a Jubilee celebration party in London May 27, 2012. Matthew, who plays drums for the band Bleech, decided to have the party, which was described as "Jubilee meets Mad Hatters Tea Party", in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and the release of their new album, both of which both will take place on the weekend of June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.