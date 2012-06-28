Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 28, 2012 | 2:45pm EDT

Strange and unusual

<p>(L-R) Fellow workers, a firefighter and doctors work together to cut steel bars which were pierced through a worker's body during an operation at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, June 12, 2012. The worker was pierced by seven steel bars during his duty at a bridge construction site, local media reported. He survived after five hours of surgery. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

(L-R) Fellow workers, a firefighter and doctors work together to cut steel bars which were pierced through a worker's body during an operation at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, June 12, 2012. The worker was pierced by seven steel bars...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

(L-R) Fellow workers, a firefighter and doctors work together to cut steel bars which were pierced through a worker's body during an operation at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, June 12, 2012. The worker was pierced by seven steel bars during his duty at a bridge construction site, local media reported. He survived after five hours of surgery. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 15
<p>The Orvillecopter by Dutch artist Bart Jansen flies in central Amsterdam, as part of the KunstRAI art festival, June 3, 2012. Jansen said the Orvillecopter is part of a visual art project which pays tribute to his cat Orville, by making it fly after it was killed by a car. He built the Orvillecopter together with radio control helicopter flyer Arjen Beltman. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares </p>

The Orvillecopter by Dutch artist Bart Jansen flies in central Amsterdam, as part of the KunstRAI art festival, June 3, 2012. Jansen said the Orvillecopter is part of a visual art project which pays tribute to his cat Orville, by making it fly after...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

The Orvillecopter by Dutch artist Bart Jansen flies in central Amsterdam, as part of the KunstRAI art festival, June 3, 2012. Jansen said the Orvillecopter is part of a visual art project which pays tribute to his cat Orville, by making it fly after it was killed by a car. He built the Orvillecopter together with radio control helicopter flyer Arjen Beltman. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Close
2 / 15
<p>A Bolivian Amazonic indigenous woman feeds her parrot on her head at a shelter in La Paz June 28, 2012. The indigenous people of the territory of Isiboro Secure national park, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, arrive in La Paz after walking 640 km (398 miles) to defend their territory against the planned construction of a highway through the middle of the park. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil </p>

A Bolivian Amazonic indigenous woman feeds her parrot on her head at a shelter in La Paz June 28, 2012. The indigenous people of the territory of Isiboro Secure national park, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, arrive in La Paz after walking 640 km...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A Bolivian Amazonic indigenous woman feeds her parrot on her head at a shelter in La Paz June 28, 2012. The indigenous people of the territory of Isiboro Secure national park, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, arrive in La Paz after walking 640 km (398 miles) to defend their territory against the planned construction of a highway through the middle of the park. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
3 / 15
<p>A local resident buries himself in an ash deposit during a protest at Coronel town south of Santiago, June 25, 2012. Locals have been protesting against a thermo-electric plant of Spanish company Endesa that is contaminating their land and waters and covering their town with heavy pollution, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra </p>

A local resident buries himself in an ash deposit during a protest at Coronel town south of Santiago, June 25, 2012. Locals have been protesting against a thermo-electric plant of Spanish company Endesa that is contaminating their land and waters and...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A local resident buries himself in an ash deposit during a protest at Coronel town south of Santiago, June 25, 2012. Locals have been protesting against a thermo-electric plant of Spanish company Endesa that is contaminating their land and waters and covering their town with heavy pollution, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
4 / 15
<p>A woman in high heels passes a giant shoe figure which is part of an exhibition entitled Shoe Street Art in Madrid's high-end shopping district June 19, 2012. The street art exhibition is a homage to the entrepreneur spirit of Spanish shoe companies and part of a campaign for Spanish shoes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

A woman in high heels passes a giant shoe figure which is part of an exhibition entitled Shoe Street Art in Madrid's high-end shopping district June 19, 2012. The street art exhibition is a homage to the entrepreneur spirit of Spanish shoe companies...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A woman in high heels passes a giant shoe figure which is part of an exhibition entitled Shoe Street Art in Madrid's high-end shopping district June 19, 2012. The street art exhibition is a homage to the entrepreneur spirit of Spanish shoe companies and part of a campaign for Spanish shoes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
5 / 15
<p>Antoine sits on a giant waterlily leaf during a photo shoot for babies aged under 1 at the National Botanic Garden of Meise, near Brussels June 24, 2012. Another shooting session which will have babies pictured on huge waterlily leaves able to carry up to 40kg (88 pounds) has been scheduled for July 18. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet </p>

Antoine sits on a giant waterlily leaf during a photo shoot for babies aged under 1 at the National Botanic Garden of Meise, near Brussels June 24, 2012. Another shooting session which will have babies pictured on huge waterlily leaves able to carry...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Antoine sits on a giant waterlily leaf during a photo shoot for babies aged under 1 at the National Botanic Garden of Meise, near Brussels June 24, 2012. Another shooting session which will have babies pictured on huge waterlily leaves able to carry up to 40kg (88 pounds) has been scheduled for July 18. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

Close
6 / 15
<p>A robot is seen as Buddhist monks walk for a mass alms-offering ceremony at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang in Bangkok June 19, 2012. The ceremony was held to mark the 2,600th anniversary of the enlightenment of Lord Buddha. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

A robot is seen as Buddhist monks walk for a mass alms-offering ceremony at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang in Bangkok June 19, 2012. The ceremony was held to mark the 2,600th anniversary of the enlightenment of Lord Buddha....more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A robot is seen as Buddhist monks walk for a mass alms-offering ceremony at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang in Bangkok June 19, 2012. The ceremony was held to mark the 2,600th anniversary of the enlightenment of Lord Buddha. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
7 / 15
<p>A combination of pictures shows two men carrying tools and plastic tubes ride a motorbike outside Donetsk June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer </p>

A combination of pictures shows two men carrying tools and plastic tubes ride a motorbike outside Donetsk June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A combination of pictures shows two men carrying tools and plastic tubes ride a motorbike outside Donetsk June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Close
8 / 15
<p>An alligator is seen next to an Emmy which was accepted on behalf of Kevin Clash, who won for "Outstanding Performance in a Children's Series", for his role as Elmo on "Sesame Street", during the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

An alligator is seen next to an Emmy which was accepted on behalf of Kevin Clash, who won for "Outstanding Performance in a Children's Series", for his role as Elmo on "Sesame Street", during the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

An alligator is seen next to an Emmy which was accepted on behalf of Kevin Clash, who won for "Outstanding Performance in a Children's Series", for his role as Elmo on "Sesame Street", during the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 15
<p>A woman with allergies is stung with a bee by a bee sting therapist in a farm in Silang, Cavite south of Manila June 6, 2012. Farm owner Joel Magsaysay uses bee stings to treat patients with ailments such as hypothyroidism, paralysis and cancer. Magsaysay said the bee's venom contains a potent cocktail of proteins that boost auto-immune system that let the body activate the nerves and heal itself. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

A woman with allergies is stung with a bee by a bee sting therapist in a farm in Silang, Cavite south of Manila June 6, 2012. Farm owner Joel Magsaysay uses bee stings to treat patients with ailments such as hypothyroidism, paralysis and cancer....more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A woman with allergies is stung with a bee by a bee sting therapist in a farm in Silang, Cavite south of Manila June 6, 2012. Farm owner Joel Magsaysay uses bee stings to treat patients with ailments such as hypothyroidism, paralysis and cancer. Magsaysay said the bee's venom contains a potent cocktail of proteins that boost auto-immune system that let the body activate the nerves and heal itself. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
10 / 15
<p>A participant of the the "Dirndlspringen" contest jumps into a swimming pool in Vienna June 16, 2012. At "Dirndlspringen", a jury votes over the best performance of people jumping into a swimming pool in traditional Austrian "Dirndl" dresses. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

A participant of the the "Dirndlspringen" contest jumps into a swimming pool in Vienna June 16, 2012. At "Dirndlspringen", a jury votes over the best performance of people jumping into a swimming pool in traditional Austrian "Dirndl" dresses....more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A participant of the the "Dirndlspringen" contest jumps into a swimming pool in Vienna June 16, 2012. At "Dirndlspringen", a jury votes over the best performance of people jumping into a swimming pool in traditional Austrian "Dirndl" dresses. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
11 / 15
<p>A lifelike toy fish named "Robo Fish" swims inside an aquarium at a booth of Japanese toymaker Takara Tomy A.R.T.S at the International Toy show in Tokyo June 14, 2012. The four-day event will open to public, showcasing a total of about 35,000 products by 144 toy manufacturers. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

A lifelike toy fish named "Robo Fish" swims inside an aquarium at a booth of Japanese toymaker Takara Tomy A.R.T.S at the International Toy show in Tokyo June 14, 2012. The four-day event will open to public, showcasing a total of about 35,000...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A lifelike toy fish named "Robo Fish" swims inside an aquarium at a booth of Japanese toymaker Takara Tomy A.R.T.S at the International Toy show in Tokyo June 14, 2012. The four-day event will open to public, showcasing a total of about 35,000 products by 144 toy manufacturers. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
12 / 15
<p>A visitor passes a scuplture entitled "Legacy Mantle" by Chinese artist Sui Jianguo in the Kiev Botanical Garden, Ukraine, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov </p>

A visitor passes a scuplture entitled "Legacy Mantle" by Chinese artist Sui Jianguo in the Kiev Botanical Garden, Ukraine, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A visitor passes a scuplture entitled "Legacy Mantle" by Chinese artist Sui Jianguo in the Kiev Botanical Garden, Ukraine, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Close
13 / 15
<p>Employees pull frozen froth heads onto cups of Kirin draft beer for their "frozen draft" campaign at a beer garden in Tokyo June 5, 2012. While Japan struggles to generate enough electricity to keep air conditioners humming through its steamy summer, brewer Kirin is offering relief - a pint of ice cold draft beer topped with frozen froth. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Employees pull frozen froth heads onto cups of Kirin draft beer for their "frozen draft" campaign at a beer garden in Tokyo June 5, 2012. While Japan struggles to generate enough electricity to keep air conditioners humming through its steamy summer,...more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

Employees pull frozen froth heads onto cups of Kirin draft beer for their "frozen draft" campaign at a beer garden in Tokyo June 5, 2012. While Japan struggles to generate enough electricity to keep air conditioners humming through its steamy summer, brewer Kirin is offering relief - a pint of ice cold draft beer topped with frozen froth. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
14 / 15
<p>A devotee lies on his side while applying mud onto his body in a rice field during a religious ceremony celebrating the feast day of the Catholic patron Saint John the Baptist in the village of Bibiclat, Nueva Ecija, north of Manila, June 24, 2012. Hundreds of devotees took part in this annual religious tradition, which has been held in the village since 1945. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

A devotee lies on his side while applying mud onto his body in a rice field during a religious ceremony celebrating the feast day of the Catholic patron Saint John the Baptist in the village of Bibiclat, Nueva Ecija, north of Manila, June 24, 2012....more

Thursday, June 28, 2012

A devotee lies on his side while applying mud onto his body in a rice field during a religious ceremony celebrating the feast day of the Catholic patron Saint John the Baptist in the village of Bibiclat, Nueva Ecija, north of Manila, June 24, 2012. Hundreds of devotees took part in this annual religious tradition, which has been held in the village since 1945. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Debby slams Florida

Debby slams Florida

Next Slideshows

Debby slams Florida

Debby slams Florida

Florida declares a state of emergency due to flooding.

Jun 27 2012
Tablet wars

Tablet wars

A look at the intense competition of tablets and ebooks as they try to take on the Apple iPad.

Jun 27 2012
Inside Mexico

Inside Mexico

An insider's look at the people and places that define Mexico.

Jun 27 2012
Graduating, from prison

Graduating, from prison

Inmates celebrate earning their high school diploma from prison with a graduation ceremony at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility.

Jun 27 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast