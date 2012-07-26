Strange and unusual
Observers take pictures as an extreme cycling enthusiast performs a stunt with a bicycle during a diving activity at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province July 9, 2012. This activity, which is held by local netizens, attracts many extreme cycling...more
Observers take pictures as an extreme cycling enthusiast performs a stunt with a bicycle during a diving activity at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province July 9, 2012. This activity, which is held by local netizens, attracts many extreme cycling enthusiasts to take part, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A topless man sticks out his tongue at a driver as he climbs onto a van in the middle of a street in Hefei, Anhui province July 17, 2012. The man ran onto a busy street wearing only a pair of shorts, climbing onto cars and smashing windows with his...more
A topless man sticks out his tongue at a driver as he climbs onto a van in the middle of a street in Hefei, Anhui province July 17, 2012. The man ran onto a busy street wearing only a pair of shorts, climbing onto cars and smashing windows with his bare fists. He was taken away to the hospital by policemen and doctors after smashing nearly 20 vehicles in half an hour. Police said there was no identification with the man, and he would go through psychiatric examination to determine whether he was mentally ill, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
French roller skate designer and performer Jean-Yves Blondeau leaps into the air as he skates down a road on Tienmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China July 22, 2012. Wearing a multiple-wheel roller suit, Blondeau took less than 20...more
French roller skate designer and performer Jean-Yves Blondeau leaps into the air as he skates down a road on Tienmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China July 22, 2012. Wearing a multiple-wheel roller suit, Blondeau took less than 20 minutes to skate 10.77 km (6.69 miles) from the peak to its base, descending at an altitude of 1,519 m (4980 ft), local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, watches as his daughters, Anastasia (L), 11, and Valentina (R), 14, use his self-made fitness apparatus at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of...more
Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, watches as his daughters, Anastasia (L), 11, and Valentina (R), 14, use his self-made fitness apparatus at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. The psychologist, a graduate of Leningrad (current St. Petersburg) State University who now lives together with his family at an apiary farm, patented his self-built invention which comprises of more than 20 fitness equipment that can be used for bodybuilding and physiotherapy. His equipments which are made of Angara pine and the cedar wood without any metal components, have no demand among investors and businessmen at the moment, according to Titov. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Yote, dressed as a wolf, waits for the metro on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. Yote is a member of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur...more
Yote, dressed as a wolf, waits for the metro on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. Yote is a member of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom, where members dress like anthropomorphic animal characters. The "Furros Nuevo Leon" has approximately 71 members, most of whom are graphic designers or studying graphic arts and animation. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Workers check the function of the hydraulic arms of a London bus that is being transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny in Prague July 2, 2012. The bus, which Cerny hopes could become an unofficial mascot of the London 2012...more
Workers check the function of the hydraulic arms of a London bus that is being transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny in Prague July 2, 2012. The bus, which Cerny hopes could become an unofficial mascot of the London 2012 Olympic Games, does push-ups with the help of an engine powering a pair of robotic arms, and the motion is accompanied by a recording of sounds evoking tough physical effort. It will be parked outside the Czech Olympic headquarters in London for the duration of the Games. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Paramilitary soldiers take part in a catching and grappling training session in the mud in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China July 18, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Paramilitary soldiers take part in a catching and grappling training session in the mud in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China July 18, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A boy eats a chontacuro, a type of beetle larvae fried for consumption, at an eatery in Tena, some 200 km (124 miles) southeast of capital Quito July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A boy eats a chontacuro, a type of beetle larvae fried for consumption, at an eatery in Tena, some 200 km (124 miles) southeast of capital Quito July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A participant stuffs tobacco in her nose during the world tobacco sniffing championship in the Bavarian village of Peutenhausen July 7, 2012. About 300 men and women tried to get as much tobacco, at a maximum of five grams, as they could in their...more
A participant stuffs tobacco in her nose during the world tobacco sniffing championship in the Bavarian village of Peutenhausen July 7, 2012. About 300 men and women tried to get as much tobacco, at a maximum of five grams, as they could in their nose in one minute. REUTERS/Guido Krzikowski
Competitors react as they run through electrified wires before crossing the finish line of the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. The Tough Mudder is a nine mile endurance event which runs competitors through a military...more
Competitors react as they run through electrified wires before crossing the finish line of the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. The Tough Mudder is a nine mile endurance event which runs competitors through a military style obstacle course complete with mud, water and fire. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A resident tastes algae as he stands on an algae-filled coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province, China July 12, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A resident tastes algae as he stands on an algae-filled coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province, China July 12, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China July 6, 2012. The mask, which was invented by a woman about seven years ago, is used to block the sun's rays. The mask is under mass...more
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China July 6, 2012. The mask, which was invented by a woman about seven years ago, is used to block the sun's rays. The mask is under mass production and is on sale at local swimwear stores. REUTERS/Aly Song
Women dressed in bridal gowns sprint during the annual "Bridal race" in central Belgrade July 22, 2012. The winner and two runners-up receive numerous awards including the wedding gown they had chosen to race in. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic
Women dressed in bridal gowns sprint during the annual "Bridal race" in central Belgrade July 22, 2012. The winner and two runners-up receive numerous awards including the wedding gown they had chosen to race in. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic
Competitors take part in bicycle jousting at the Chaps Olympiad at Bedford Square in central London, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Competitors take part in bicycle jousting at the Chaps Olympiad at Bedford Square in central London, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Sonya Thomas competes in the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2012. Thomas broke her record by eating 45 hot dogs to take the crown. REUTERS/Eric Thayer more
Sonya Thomas competes in the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2012. Thomas broke her record by eating 45 hot dogs to take the crown. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Sandbags and guns can be seen next to a table under a portrait of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao in a cave that was once the headquarters of Lin, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. The cave has been...more
Sandbags and guns can be seen next to a table under a portrait of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao in a cave that was once the headquarters of Lin, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. The cave has been turned into a 'Military Bar' using old military ordnance as furniture including sandbags, helmets, artillery shells and land mines. Marshal Lin Biao used the cave as his military headquarters in 1968 shortly before he died when his plane crashed in Mongolia following what appeared to be a failed coup to oust Chairman Mao. He was shortly after his death officially condemned as a traitor by the Communist Party of China. REUTERS/David Gray
Revellers carry their accessories in a trolley as they arrive for a "zombie walk" through downtown Frankfurt, early evening July 7, 2012. About 1,000 people dressed as zombies took part in the walk organized via a social network. REUTERS/Kai...more
Revellers carry their accessories in a trolley as they arrive for a "zombie walk" through downtown Frankfurt, early evening July 7, 2012. About 1,000 people dressed as zombies took part in the walk organized via a social network. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A patient (3rd L) receives traditional acupuncture treatment with mashed garlic, herbs and ignited dry moxa leaves placed on the back to treat rheumatism as another patient (R) receives cupping treatment at a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, July...more
A patient (3rd L) receives traditional acupuncture treatment with mashed garlic, herbs and ignited dry moxa leaves placed on the back to treat rheumatism as another patient (R) receives cupping treatment at a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man poses for a photograph near a 3D painting at the 2012 Magic Art Special Exhibition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China province July 16, 2012. The event will run till August 6 in Hangzhou. REUTERS/Stringer
A man poses for a photograph near a 3D painting at the 2012 Magic Art Special Exhibition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China province July 16, 2012. The event will run till August 6 in Hangzhou. REUTERS/Stringer
A young man sports a zombie costume during a "zombie walk" through downtown Frankfurt, early evening July 7, 2012. About 1,000 people dressed as zombies took part in the walk organized via a social network. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A young man sports a zombie costume during a "zombie walk" through downtown Frankfurt, early evening July 7, 2012. About 1,000 people dressed as zombies took part in the walk organized via a social network. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Tom Bennett and his dog Brody, a five-year-old Golden Doodle, ride on a jet ski on Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon, Ontario, July 6, 2012. Known as Goggle Dog on Pigeon Lake, Tom says Brody has fallen off his jet ski once and didn't like it much, but...more
Tom Bennett and his dog Brody, a five-year-old Golden Doodle, ride on a jet ski on Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon, Ontario, July 6, 2012. Known as Goggle Dog on Pigeon Lake, Tom says Brody has fallen off his jet ski once and didn't like it much, but doesn't hesitate to hop aboard and ride the waves. The goggles keep dragon flies from hitting him in the eyes. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Visitors look at the ?Gold Tooth? bunker painted by Danish artist Erik Peitwersen during the opening of a pair of bunkers named "Sperbatterie North MKB 4/509" on Furreby beach at Lokken, Northern Jutland July 15, 2012. The Bunker Love Association...more
Visitors look at the ?Gold Tooth? bunker painted by Danish artist Erik Peitwersen during the opening of a pair of bunkers named "Sperbatterie North MKB 4/509" on Furreby beach at Lokken, Northern Jutland July 15, 2012. The Bunker Love Association exhibition presents bunkers, some of them painted in gold, which have been turned into artworks. The association wants to turn 14,000 bunkers from France's southern coast to northern Norway into artworks. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix
A brassiere from the late Middle Ages is pictured at the University of Innsbruck, archaeology department, Austria, July 24, 2012. The textiles date back to the year 1440-1485 and were discovered in 2008 during renovations of the castle Lengberg in...more
A brassiere from the late Middle Ages is pictured at the University of Innsbruck, archaeology department, Austria, July 24, 2012. The textiles date back to the year 1440-1485 and were discovered in 2008 during renovations of the castle Lengberg in East Tyrol, according to the university. The decayed finds were pieced together recently. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Next Slideshows
Multiple exposure at the Games
By using the multiple exposure technique, athletes' range of motion is captured at the London Olympic Games.
Adaptive clothing
Ukrainian fashion designers present haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities.
The extreme poor of Mexico
Nearly 90 percent of people in San Simon Zahuatlan, Mexico live on less than $51.54 a month, which a government development agency uses as its benchmark for...
A city destroyed
Amid the ruins of the Syrian city of Homs.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.