Strange and unusual

Sandbags and guns can be seen next to a table under a portrait of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao in a cave that was once the headquarters of Lin, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. The cave has been turned into a 'Military Bar' using old military ordnance as furniture including sandbags, helmets, artillery shells and land mines. Marshal Lin Biao used the cave as his military headquarters in 1968 shortly before he died when his plane crashed in Mongolia following what appeared to be a failed coup to oust Chairman Mao. He was shortly after his death officially condemned as a traitor by the Communist Party of China. REUTERS/David Gray