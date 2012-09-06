Strange and unusual

A competitor tries to grab a flag as he slips off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta August 26, 2012. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back to the Middle Ages, young men and women have to make their way to the top and try to uproot one of the flags to win prizes. From May to September in Malta, there is hardly any weekend when a town or a village is not celebrating the feast of its patron saint or other saints revered in different churches. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi