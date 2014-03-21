Strange and unusual
A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, China March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, China March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A half-naked participant wears a gas mask as he takes part in the "Guangzhu (naked) Run" with others on a hazy winter morning at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, China February 23, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A half-naked participant wears a gas mask as he takes part in the "Guangzhu (naked) Run" with others on a hazy winter morning at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, China February 23, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Ciaran, aged 10, dressed as a member of the Garda, poses for a photograph before the St Patrick's Day parade in central London March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Ciaran, aged 10, dressed as a member of the Garda, poses for a photograph before the St Patrick's Day parade in central London March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
PETA activists sit in a bathtub to mark World Water Day in downtown Montreal, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
PETA activists sit in a bathtub to mark World Water Day in downtown Montreal, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
German pensioner Volker Kraft decorates an apple tree with Easter eggs in the garden of his summerhouse, in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German pensioner Volker Kraft decorates an apple tree with Easter eggs in the garden of his summerhouse, in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A protester dressed up as Ronald McDonald, only known as Ben, sits in a Wendy's restaurant as he changes out of his costume, following a protest to demand higher wages for fast food workers in the Manhattan borough of New York March 18, 2014....more
A protester dressed up as Ronald McDonald, only known as Ben, sits in a Wendy's restaurant as he changes out of his costume, following a protest to demand higher wages for fast food workers in the Manhattan borough of New York March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Women toss their bras during the 5th Pink Bra Spring and Bra Toss and help Push Up the Fight Against Breast Cancer event at the Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Women toss their bras during the 5th Pink Bra Spring and Bra Toss and help Push Up the Fight Against Breast Cancer event at the Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A street is seen decorated with umbrellas of different colors at the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon, Portugal March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A street is seen decorated with umbrellas of different colors at the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon, Portugal March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Women hold a cockroach and a tarantula to their mouths at the 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in New York March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Women hold a cockroach and a tarantula to their mouths at the 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in New York March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The Chicago River is dyed green during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
The Chicago River is dyed green during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show "Dressed by grace" at a public square, ahead of the Ciudanza Dance Festival, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show "Dressed by grace" at a public square, ahead of the Ciudanza Dance Festival, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A man holds up a pack of macaroons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de Gameville, southwestern France, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A man holds up a pack of macaroons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de Gameville, southwestern France, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Papier mache pandas, created by French artist Paulo Grangeon, are seen displayed outside the Taipei City Hall as part of an exhibition called "Pandas on Tour", February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Papier mache pandas, created by French artist Paulo Grangeon, are seen displayed outside the Taipei City Hall as part of an exhibition called "Pandas on Tour", February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton, dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magazine as they wait for their turn to audition to be a part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming release of the new movie "The Amazing...more
Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton, dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magazine as they wait for their turn to audition to be a part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming release of the new movie "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in Chicago March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Trainees of the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp watch their instructor use a scarf to cover a student's head during a demonstration of close-quarter combat skills at a special course on flight safety inside a scale...more
Trainees of the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp watch their instructor use a scarf to cover a student's head during a demonstration of close-quarter combat skills at a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a passenger jet at a flight attendant training center on the outskirts of Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wen Yuzhu gestures as he poses for pictures on the deck of a miniature of China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning by the seaside in Qingdao, China March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Wen Yuzhu gestures as he poses for pictures on the deck of a miniature of China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning by the seaside in Qingdao, China March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Movie fans enjoy a hot bubble bath while watching a movie at the Hot Tub Movie Club in Amsterdam, Netherlands March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Movie fans enjoy a hot bubble bath while watching a movie at the Hot Tub Movie Club in Amsterdam, Netherlands March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Activists from an animal rights movement take part in an protest piece whereby they drew their own blood to emphasize their ideology in Tel Aviv, Israel March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Activists from an animal rights movement take part in an protest piece whereby they drew their own blood to emphasize their ideology in Tel Aviv, Israel March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Guo, a farmer in his 50s, drives his home-made scale replica of a Lamborghini with his grandson on a street in Zhengzhou, China February 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Guo, a farmer in his 50s, drives his home-made scale replica of a Lamborghini with his grandson on a street in Zhengzhou, China February 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
Spring is here
Spring officially kicks off after a long winter.
WWI - Verdun's missing villages
A hundred years after the start of World War One, nine villages wiped out by fighting on France's bloodiest battleground continue to lead a ghostly existence.
Superheroes, they're everywhere
Walking among us are superheroes, ready to appear anywhere they're needed, whether it's for voting, promoting or protesting.
Migrant crossing
Would-be immigrants try to make it across the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclaves in their bid for asylum.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.