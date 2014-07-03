Strange and unusual
A girl wearing a feces-shaped hat prepares to slide down into a five-meter (16.4-ft) toilet at an exhibition titled "Toilet !? Human Waste and Earth's Future" at the Miraikan National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo July 3, 2014....more
A man wearing a feces-shaped hat prepares to slide down into a five-meter (16.4-ft) toilet at an exhibition titled "Toilet !? Human Waste and Earth's Future" at the Miraikan National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo July 3, 2014....more
Workers assemble a 10-meter-tall homemade "Transformers" replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A member of the Thunderbolt Craziness band wearing a metal suit balances a soccer ball on his head as electricity is discharged from Tesla coils during a performance to celebrate the 2014 Brazil World Cup, in Changle, Fujian province, China June 12,...more
A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" poses for a portrait in Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A monkey dressed as The Monkey King stands with a chain around its neck at a zoo in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum painter Franck Bruneau works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A tourist jumps inside an upside-down house at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A sheep with dyed pink wool grazes in a field near the village of Balintoy April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People look at a rabbit jumping over an obstacle at the traditional Easter market at the Old Town Square in Prague April 14, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A child looks at a humanoid robot "Nao" doing maths at the workshop of Aldebaran Robotics company during its opening week in Issy-Les-Moulineaux near Paris July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Mexican soccer fan, dressed in a Spiderman costume, jumps from a vehicle as he celebrates Mexico's 2014 World Cup soccer match win over Croatia, in Ciudad Juarez June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Artist Jade Little touches up body paint on model Renee Somerfield, as she poses with a sign reading "Save the Earth, Go Vegan" for a new advertisement by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in Sydney July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People stop to observe a replica of the Eiffel Tower built with red bistro chairs to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fermob company's bistro chairs in Paris June 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults
A woman poses for a photograph with a 3D painting at HK 3D Museum in Hong Kong June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with his motorcycle during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 22, 2014. The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Hindu god...more
Tibetan participants perform on horses during a traditional equestrian competition in Hongyuan county of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province June 17, 2014. Picture taken June 17, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily (CHINA - Tags:...more
An elephant painted with the Russia flag (C) kicks a ball during a performance to celebrate the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, along the Khaosan tourist street in Bangkok June 13, 2014. The performance was part of an event arranged by the Khaosan Road...more
Visitors walk along a trail commemorating World War One at the Mini-Europe miniature park in Brussels June 15, 2014. The trail presents five cemeteries on the battlefields of the Sambre and Yser on a scale of 1 to 25, as well as the Christmas truce...more
Vitor Haas concentrates as he sits on a rope before tightrope walking near the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. In a project called 'On The Sidelines' Reuters photographers share pictures showing their own quirky and creative view of...more
Residents play mahjong in a swimming pool to provide relief from the hot weather in Foshan, Guangdong province June 16, 2014. The temperature in Foshan reached 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, according to local media. Picture...more
A man paints a "Batmobile" replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, May 30, 2014. Li Weilei, the owner of the replica and a local businessman, uses his spare time and money to build replicas like the "Batmobile", Formula One cars and "Transformers" for...more
A man talks on a public telephone booth painted by Brazilian artist Juarez Fagundes during the Call Parade art exhibition in Sao Paulo May 8, 2014. The Call Parade is a street art exhibition involving artists who decorated and painted public...more
A man smokes as he waits with his painted buffalo before a buffalo bodypainting competition in Jiangcheng county, Yunnan province, May 18, 2014. Artists from eight countries painted on buffalos to compete for a 100,000 yuan ($16,042) prize reward...more
An installation made of 400 gas masks in the shape of the radioactive material hazard symbol is pictured in Sofia May 10, 2014. The installation marks the 28th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and was made by an anonymous group of...more
A birdhouse is seen outside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern near the Edersee lake, May 7, 2014. Three friends came up with the idea to build the tourist attraction, which cost about 200,000 euros...more
People dressed up as Darth Vader (C) and the Emperor's Royal Guard (in red) from the Star Wars movies take part in a parade during a tourism event at Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis April 30, 2014. The event, organized by Tunisia's national tourism...more
A woman holds up the small recipe book by Sri Lanka's iconic chef Publis Silva in Colombo April 24, 2014. The book measures about 1cm by 1cm (0.39 inch by 0.39 inch) and weighs about 5 milligrams (0.00018 ounce), and there are 40 copies of it....more
German bicycle designer Didi Senft, also known as "El Diablo", rides his new bicycle creation to commemorate the 2014 FIFA World Cup, in the town of Storkow, southeast of Berlin April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Next Slideshows
Zombies take over Coney Island
A zombie crawl hits Coney Island with people taking part in a brain eating contest.
Reception Day at West Point
New cadets undergo fittings for their military clothing, receive haircuts, medical and physical evaluations and begin their first lessons in marching, military...
Happy birthday Imelda Marcos
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos celebrates her 85th birthday in her late husband's hometown.
Cheering USA
USA fans watching the World Cup.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.