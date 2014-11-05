Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 4, 2014 | 10:33pm EST

Strange places to vote

People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool in Los Angeles.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery in National City, California.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter looks over her ballot at a laundromat used as a polling station.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
People vote at the Louisville Fire department Engine Co. No. 11 polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter hands over her ballot to an elections worker at a barber shop used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A cook prepares food orders in a kitchen as voters cast their ballots at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter casts her ballot at a car dealership used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Voters cast ballots at a polling place in the Neptune Society's Columbarium in San Francisco.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A man votes with children inside a gym at the Bellarmine University polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter looks over his ballot at a martial arts school used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter leaves a car dealership being used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter prepares to cast her ballot at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter leaves a computer repair shop being used a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A sign outside of Starview United Church of Christ calling all to vote and eat inside in Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter stands in a voting booth at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter casts her ballot at a barber school used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter sits in a voting booth at a billiards hall used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter is seen casting her ballot inside a dessert restaurant being used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
