Strange places to vote
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool in Los Angeles.
A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery in National City, California.
A voter looks over her ballot at a laundromat used as a polling station.
People vote at the Louisville Fire department Engine Co. No. 11 polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.
A voter hands over her ballot to an elections worker at a barber shop used as a polling station in Chicago.
A cook prepares food orders in a kitchen as voters cast their ballots at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.
A voter casts her ballot at a car dealership used as a polling station in Chicago.
Voters cast ballots at a polling place in the Neptune Society's Columbarium in San Francisco.
A man votes with children inside a gym at the Bellarmine University polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.
A voter looks over his ballot at a martial arts school used as a polling station in Chicago.
A voter leaves a car dealership being used as a polling station in Chicago.
A voter prepares to cast her ballot at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.
A voter leaves a computer repair shop being used a polling station in Chicago.
A sign outside of Starview United Church of Christ calling all to vote and eat inside in Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania.
A voter stands in a voting booth at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.
A voter casts her ballot at a barber school used as a polling station in Chicago.
A voter sits in a voting booth at a billiards hall used as a polling station in Chicago.
A voter is seen casting her ballot inside a dessert restaurant being used as a polling station in Chicago.
Next Slideshows
Election day
Voters across America decide the midterms.
Living in the ruins of Gaza
Life in Gaza after the recent conflict.
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.
Midterm crunch
The final days of midterm campaigning.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.