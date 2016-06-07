Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 7, 2016 | 7:40pm EDT

Strange places to vote

A woman votes in the primary election at a polling station located in a grocery store, in National City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A woman votes in the primary election at a polling station located in a grocery store, in National City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A woman votes in the primary election at a polling station located in a grocery store, in National City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 19
People vote on the deck of the Echo Park Deep Pool during the primary election in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People vote on the deck of the Echo Park Deep Pool during the primary election in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
People vote on the deck of the Echo Park Deep Pool during the primary election in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 19
People vote at a Ford dealership during the primary election in Montebello, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People vote at a Ford dealership during the primary election in Montebello, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
People vote at a Ford dealership during the primary election in Montebello, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 19
Voters cast their ballots at a polling place inside a barber shop in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Voters cast their ballots at a polling place inside a barber shop in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Voters cast their ballots at a polling place inside a barber shop in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
4 / 19
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 19
A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery in National City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery in National City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery in National City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 19
A voter looks over her ballot at a laundromat used as a polling station. REUTERS/Jim Young

A voter looks over her ballot at a laundromat used as a polling station. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter looks over her ballot at a laundromat used as a polling station. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 19
People vote at the Louisville Fire department Engine Co. No. 11 polling station in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People vote at the Louisville Fire department Engine Co. No. 11 polling station in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
People vote at the Louisville Fire department Engine Co. No. 11 polling station in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 19
A cook prepares food orders in a kitchen as voters cast their ballots at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

A cook prepares food orders in a kitchen as voters cast their ballots at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A cook prepares food orders in a kitchen as voters cast their ballots at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 19
A voter casts her ballot at a car dealership used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

A voter casts her ballot at a car dealership used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter casts her ballot at a car dealership used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 19
Voters cast ballots at a polling place in the Neptune Society's Columbarium in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Voters cast ballots at a polling place in the Neptune Society's Columbarium in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Voters cast ballots at a polling place in the Neptune Society's Columbarium in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
11 / 19
A man votes with children inside a gym at the Bellarmine University polling station in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man votes with children inside a gym at the Bellarmine University polling station in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A man votes with children inside a gym at the Bellarmine University polling station in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 19
A voter sits in a voting booth at a billiards hall used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

A voter sits in a voting booth at a billiards hall used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter sits in a voting booth at a billiards hall used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
13 / 19
A voter prepares to cast her ballot at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

A voter prepares to cast her ballot at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter prepares to cast her ballot at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
14 / 19
A voter hands over her ballot to an elections worker at a barber shop used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

A voter hands over her ballot to an elections worker at a barber shop used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter hands over her ballot to an elections worker at a barber shop used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 19
A voter casts her ballot at a barber school used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

A voter casts her ballot at a barber school used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter casts her ballot at a barber school used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
16 / 19
A voter looks over his ballot at a martial arts school used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

A voter looks over his ballot at a martial arts school used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter looks over his ballot at a martial arts school used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
17 / 19
A voter leaves a computer repair shop being used a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

A voter leaves a computer repair shop being used a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter leaves a computer repair shop being used a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
18 / 19
A voter leaves a car dealership being used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter leaves a car dealership being used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter leaves a car dealership being used as a polling station in Chicago.
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
The final Super Tuesday

The final Super Tuesday

Next Slideshows

The final Super Tuesday

The final Super Tuesday

California and five other states vote in primaries, as Hillary Clinton wraps up the Democratic nomination and Bernie Sanders fights on.

Jun 07 2016
Clash in Caracas

Clash in Caracas

Venezuela's security forces use tear gas to block hundreds of opposition protesters demanding a recall referendum to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Jun 07 2016
Fruits of Venezuela's shortages

Fruits of Venezuela's shortages

Venezuela's mango season is providing some relief during worsening food shortages that are forcing the poor to skip meals and sparking a rash of lootings.

Jun 07 2016
The drone war

The drone war

Drones fired more weapons than conventional warplanes for the first time in Afghanistan last year, underlining how reliant the military has become on unmanned...

Jun 07 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast