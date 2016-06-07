Strange places to vote
A woman votes in the primary election at a polling station located in a grocery store, in National City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People vote on the deck of the Echo Park Deep Pool during the primary election in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People vote at a Ford dealership during the primary election in Montebello, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Voters cast their ballots at a polling place inside a barber shop in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery in National City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A voter looks over her ballot at a laundromat used as a polling station. REUTERS/Jim Young
People vote at the Louisville Fire department Engine Co. No. 11 polling station in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A cook prepares food orders in a kitchen as voters cast their ballots at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
A voter casts her ballot at a car dealership used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
Voters cast ballots at a polling place in the Neptune Society's Columbarium in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man votes with children inside a gym at the Bellarmine University polling station in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A voter sits in a voting booth at a billiards hall used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
A voter prepares to cast her ballot at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
A voter hands over her ballot to an elections worker at a barber shop used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
A voter casts her ballot at a barber school used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
A voter looks over his ballot at a martial arts school used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
A voter leaves a computer repair shop being used a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
A voter leaves a car dealership being used as a polling station in Chicago.
