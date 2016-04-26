Edition:
Strange places to vote

Voters cast their ballots at a polling place inside a barber shop in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery in National City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter looks over her ballot at a laundromat used as a polling station. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
People vote at the Louisville Fire department Engine Co. No. 11 polling station in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A cook prepares food orders in a kitchen as voters cast their ballots at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter casts her ballot at a car dealership used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Voters cast ballots at a polling place in the Neptune Society's Columbarium in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A man votes with children inside a gym at the Bellarmine University polling station in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter sits in a voting booth at a billiards hall used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter prepares to cast her ballot at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter hands over her ballot to an elections worker at a barber shop used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter casts her ballot at a barber school used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter looks over his ballot at a martial arts school used as a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter leaves a computer repair shop being used a polling station in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter leaves a car dealership being used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
