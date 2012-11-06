Strange polling places
A voter casts his vote at Marie's Golden Cue pool hall during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A woman votes at a temple in the Mission District during the U.S. presidential election in San Francisco, California November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
People vote in the U.S. presidential election at a McDonald's playroom in Los Angeles, California November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surfer Mike Wegart, 30, waits to vote during the U.S. presidential election at Venice Beach lifeguard station in Los Angeles, California, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sharon Applegate (L), looks on as Josh Caruso signs the book before voting at the Bay Head Fire Company during the U.S. presidential elections in Bay Head, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Josephine Troesch picks up her ballot at Su Nueva Laundramat during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Voters cast their ballots in a car dealership during the U.S. presidential election in Columbus, Ohio November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
A man casts his ballot at Legend Elementary School during the U.S. presidential election in Newark, Ohio November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Horse Gall precinct clerk David Smith (R) greets voter Paul Hiers at the home of Vincent Smith during the U.S. presidential election in Varnville, South Carolina, November 6, 2012. The polling place for the U.S. presidential and local elections is...more
A woman votes at a bed and breakfast on Haight Street during the U.S. presidential election in San Francisco, California November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A pizza restaurant attracts early morning voters as it seconds as a polling station during the U.S. presidential election in Encinitas, California, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Voters cast their ballots at the Gordies Foundation Barber School during the U.S. presidential election at Sam's Auto Sales in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress (UNITED STATES - Tags: ELECTIONS POLITICS USA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION)
Barbra Hunter, of Chicago casts her vote at the Urbanimal Pet Store polling place during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Voters make their selection at the Black Creek Precinct polling place, located at the home of Johnny Davis during the U.S. presidential election in Brunson, South Carolina, November 6, 2012. For the last three years Davis has operated the polling...more
A child peeks from a voting booth as voters cast their ballots for the U.S. presidential election at the Mummers museum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Pat Provencher, 82, holds up a coffee cup inside the polling place for the U.S. presidential election as she works the Ruth S. Joyce Scholarship Bake Sale that takes place at the Town House during every election, in New Hampton, New Hampshire...more
Voters fill out their ballots at Lawn Lanes bowling Alley during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
A carved pumpkin greets voters at Hinkle Fieldhouse during the U.S. presidential election in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Francisco Miranda fills out his ballot at an internet cafe during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Cooks Horacio Contrares and Juan Carvantes (R) look on as voters cast their ballots at Taquerias Los Comales during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
